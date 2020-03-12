Williamson impresses as England succumb to Spain

Arsenal and England's Leah Williamson (pic Bradley Collyer/PA) PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal's Leah Williamson put in an excellent display despite England ending their SheBelieves Cup tournament campaign with a 1-0 defeat to Spain.

Alexia Putellas headed home in the 83rd minute to seal the win for Jorge Vilda's side who finished runners-up to champions USA.

England started well when Arsenal's Jordan Nobbs played Nikita Parris down the right inside 10 minutes, before she flashed her effort across the face of goal.

Four minutes later Ellen White had a golden opportunity to break the deadlock when Jill Scott chipped the ball over the top but the striker fired her effort over the crossbar.

The first half saw England playing some of their best football in quite some time and on 23 minutes a Parris cross was only half-cleared before the ball rebounded back to her and she lashed her effort wide of the target.

Nobbs and Parris linked up well again 10 minutes and Parris saw a low cross directed for White well cut out by Andrea Pereira.

And on the stroke of half-time England had another half chance when Alex Greenwood whipped a cross in for Parris, but she headed wide of target on her 50th cap.

It was Spain who started the second half on top and on 49 minutes they had the first opening of the half when Aitana Bonmatí of Barcelona flicked wide from a cross from the right.

Carly Telford was then forced into a good save on 58 minutes when Ainhoa Moraza cut inside and her effort was well beaten away by the keeper.

A minute later it was Williamson to the rescue for England as Moraza fizzed a low cross into a dangerous area before the Arsenal star got back to make the clearance.

It was all Spain pressure and they had another fantastic chance of opening the scoring when Moraza burst down the right, beating Steph Houghton and Abbie McManus, before her effort crashed into the face of Telford.

Virginia Torrecilla was next to threaten as she picked up a loose ball when Greenwood scuffed her clearance but she fired her strike over the top.

Telford, who was excellent in the opening game against USA, made a superb save once again on 83 minutes as Marta Cardona cut beyond Rachel Daly, but her effort was fingertipped behind by the keeper.

However, from the resulting corner Spain did take the lead when Putellas got away from McManus and thumped a free header into the net from 12 yards.

Putellas should have sealed the victory in the final minute when she got free after a Lucia Garcia pass but she fired her effort wide of the target when well placed to score.

England then had a perfect chance to level when Parris volleyed an effort wide from the edge of the six-yard box in the final talking point of the game.

England: Telford, Daly, Greenwood, Bright, Parris, Scott, Nobbs, Duggan, Williamson, McManus, White.