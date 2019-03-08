Arsenal's Williamson impresses on England duty

England's Leah Williamson, Georgia Stanway, Demi Stokes, Beth Mead and Nikita Parris line up ahead of a match PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal's Leah Williamson impressed for England as she and club-mate Beth Mead came on as second-half substitutes in a 2-1 loss to Norway in Bergen.

Williamson came on in the 75th minute at right-back and made a huge impression with the Lionesses supporters, impressive both going forward and defensively.

And she also linked up with Mead late on to create a chance, but the latter curled her effort wide of the target.

England went ahead through a stunning Georgia Stanway strike but they were pegged back by goals from Frida Maanum as she headed in the equaliser, before Caroline Graham Hansen punished poor defending to score a late winner.

Following their 3-3 draw with Belgium on Thursday manager, Phil Neville said: "Both games have been frustrating, we have to keep working on the basics. Our defending, especially in the first half, was much better but the fundamental basics of football of passing to each other I thought was sloppy."

Arsenal's Katie McCabe got on the scoresheet as the Republic of Ireland started their Euro 2021 qualifying campaign with a 2-0 win over Montenegro.

Tyler Toland opened the scoring for the dominant hosts in the seventh minute before Irish captain and Gunners star McCabe got the second with a 69th-minute penalty.

Danielle Van De Donk scored and Jill Roord made her 50th international appearance as the Netherlands brushed past Turkey 3-0, but they had to do so without Vivienne Miedema who was rested with a minor injury.

It is expected that the Gunners top scorer and PFA player of the year will be fit for Sunday's WSL opener against West Ham United.

Leonie Maier, who was an unused substitute in Germany's 10-0 win over Montenegro, netted the final goal in their 8-0 win over Ukraine on Tuesday.

Katrine Veje completed the 90 minutes as Denmark won 3-0 away in Israel, while Austrian Duo Manuela Zinsberger and Viktoria Schnaderbeck also helped their side win 3-0 over North Macedonia.