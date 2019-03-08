Search

Advanced search

Arsenal's Williamson impresses on England duty

PUBLISHED: 06:49 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 06:49 04 September 2019

Joshua Bunting

England's Leah Williamson, Georgia Stanway, Demi Stokes, Beth Mead and Nikita Parris line up ahead of a match

England's Leah Williamson, Georgia Stanway, Demi Stokes, Beth Mead and Nikita Parris line up ahead of a match

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal's Leah Williamson impressed for England as she and club-mate Beth Mead came on as second-half substitutes in a 2-1 loss to Norway in Bergen.

Williamson came on in the 75th minute at right-back and made a huge impression with the Lionesses supporters, impressive both going forward and defensively.

And she also linked up with Mead late on to create a chance, but the latter curled her effort wide of the target.

England went ahead through a stunning Georgia Stanway strike but they were pegged back by goals from Frida Maanum as she headed in the equaliser, before Caroline Graham Hansen punished poor defending to score a late winner.

Following their 3-3 draw with Belgium on Thursday manager, Phil Neville said: "Both games have been frustrating, we have to keep working on the basics. Our defending, especially in the first half, was much better but the fundamental basics of football of passing to each other I thought was sloppy."

You may also want to watch:

Arsenal's Katie McCabe got on the scoresheet as the Republic of Ireland started their Euro 2021 qualifying campaign with a 2-0 win over Montenegro.

Tyler Toland opened the scoring for the dominant hosts in the seventh minute before Irish captain and Gunners star McCabe got the second with a 69th-minute penalty.

Danielle Van De Donk scored and Jill Roord made her 50th international appearance as the Netherlands brushed past Turkey 3-0, but they had to do so without Vivienne Miedema who was rested with a minor injury.

It is expected that the Gunners top scorer and PFA player of the year will be fit for Sunday's WSL opener against West Ham United.

Leonie Maier, who was an unused substitute in Germany's 10-0 win over Montenegro, netted the final goal in their 8-0 win over Ukraine on Tuesday.

Katrine Veje completed the 90 minutes as Denmark won 3-0 away in Israel, while Austrian Duo Manuela Zinsberger and Viktoria Schnaderbeck also helped their side win 3-0 over North Macedonia.

Most Read

Newington Green crash: Air ambulance called after car overturned in collision

An air ambulance was deployed after two cars collided in the Mildmay Park area on September 1, 2019. Picture: @_ObsessedWSound

Newington Green: Fire damages Chicken Express takeaway in early hours

Chicken Express in Newington Green where there was a fire in the early hours. Picture: Harry Taylor

Arrest made after homeless woman’s tent is torched in Newington Green – with her inside it

A homeless woman living in Newington Green could have died when her tent was torched today. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Islington Green Party councillor Caroline Russell arrested in ‘Stop the Coup’ protest

Caroline Russell was arrested protesting against Boris Johnson's plans to prorogue Parliament. Picture: Supplied

Armed police in Drayton Park taser man amid ‘crazy Wild West’ scenes

Armed police arrested someone in Drayton Park this afternoon. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Newington Green crash: Air ambulance called after car overturned in collision

An air ambulance was deployed after two cars collided in the Mildmay Park area on September 1, 2019. Picture: @_ObsessedWSound

Newington Green: Fire damages Chicken Express takeaway in early hours

Chicken Express in Newington Green where there was a fire in the early hours. Picture: Harry Taylor

Arrest made after homeless woman’s tent is torched in Newington Green – with her inside it

A homeless woman living in Newington Green could have died when her tent was torched today. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Islington Green Party councillor Caroline Russell arrested in ‘Stop the Coup’ protest

Caroline Russell was arrested protesting against Boris Johnson's plans to prorogue Parliament. Picture: Supplied

Armed police in Drayton Park taser man amid ‘crazy Wild West’ scenes

Armed police arrested someone in Drayton Park this afternoon. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal’s Williamson impresses on England duty

England's Leah Williamson, Georgia Stanway, Demi Stokes, Beth Mead and Nikita Parris line up ahead of a match

Xhaka felt Arsenal deserved more against Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (left) and Arsenal's Granit Xhaka battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Crouch End’s Patel praises ‘remarkable’ Division Two title win

The Middlesex League Division Two title winning Crouch End side. Picture: Bhavik Patel

Islington in Bloom 2019: The ‘healing’ powers of gardening lauded by overall champion

Myka Baum at St Mellitus Garden. Picture: Myka Baum

Network Rail slammed for ‘dragging out’ work under Stroud Green Bridge to detriment of pedestrians and rough sleepers

The fencing was installed in Stroud Green Road while lights are repaired. Picture: Sam Gelder
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists