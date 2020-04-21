Search

Arsenal’s Williamson nominated for young footballer of year award

PUBLISHED: 18:39 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:39 21 April 2020

Josh Bunting

Arsenal's Leah Williamson on the ball against Tottenham (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Arsenal's Leah Williamson on the ball against Tottenham (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Arsenal Women’s Leah Williamson has been nominated for the Athletic’s Young Women’s Footballer of the Year award.

Williamson has had another solid season at the heart of the Gunners defence and has also notched up two goals in the process against Bristol City and Chelsea in February’s Continental Cup final.

The England international will go up against Manchester City duo Ellie Roebuck and Lauren Hemp, Bristol City’s Ebony Salmon, Manchester United’s Lauren James, Everton’s Chloe Kelly and Chelsea’s Erin Cuthbert.

The club stalwart has taken to the pitch more than her fellow teammates this season, playing 1,286 minutes.

Williamson has registered three assists from the back, two against Brighton & Hove Albion, and played a superb pass for Jordan Nobbs against Birmingham City in January.

At just 23 she has already shown her array of talent on the pitch and also her leadership, which is one of the many attributes to her game that has impressed the Arsenal faithful.

It will not be the only individual award Williamson has claimed should she win, as she picked up the PFA Young Player of the Year in 2015.

She has also turned herself into a regular with the England team as she started two of the three games at last month’s SheBelieves Cup against winners USA and Spain.

What impresses fans most about Williamson is her ability on the ball, as she remains calm at all times and spreads the ball at ease, and will only get better with more experience.

The winner will be announced on the Athletic’s social media channels on Sunday evening.

