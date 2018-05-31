Arsenal’s Williamson set for NHS Charities Together Cup

Arsenal and England's Leah Williamson (pic Danny Loo) ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Arsenal’s Leah Williamson will take part in the NHS Charities Together Cup.

The FIFA 20 tournament has been launched with an all-star line-up in a bid to raise money to help the battle against coronavirus.

The event aims to raise an initial £10million but organisers hope they can smash their opening target when it gets underway next week.

Williamson will be in one of the eight teams hoping to battle it out to be crowned the inaugural NHS Charities Together Cup Champions.

She will be joined by John Terry, Olympic golf champion Justin Rose and England Cricket World Cup hero Ben Stokes along with other stars in the bid to raise money for the NHS.

A tournament spokesperson said: “It is a knockout FIFA 20 competition featuring eight teams, each comprising three celebs, with a public vote deciding which member represents them in a one-on-one match.

“All proceeds are in aid of the Urgent Appeal: COVID-19 Relief Fund: and will go to NHS charities around the country supporting our heroic but desperately stretched NHS staff.

“The initial aim is to raise £10million with a long-term goal of £100m.”