Search

Advanced search

Arsenal’s Williamson set for NHS Charities Together Cup

PUBLISHED: 11:19 23 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:19 23 April 2020

Josh Bunting

Arsenal and England's Leah Williamson (pic Danny Loo)

Arsenal and England's Leah Williamson (pic Danny Loo)

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Arsenal’s Leah Williamson will take part in the NHS Charities Together Cup.

The FIFA 20 tournament has been launched with an all-star line-up in a bid to raise money to help the battle against coronavirus.

The event aims to raise an initial £10million but organisers hope they can smash their opening target when it gets underway next week.

You may also want to watch:

Williamson will be in one of the eight teams hoping to battle it out to be crowned the inaugural NHS Charities Together Cup Champions.

She will be joined by John Terry, Olympic golf champion Justin Rose and England Cricket World Cup hero Ben Stokes along with other stars in the bid to raise money for the NHS.

A tournament spokesperson said: “It is a knockout FIFA 20 competition featuring eight teams, each comprising three celebs, with a public vote deciding which member represents them in a one-on-one match.

“All proceeds are in aid of the Urgent Appeal: COVID-19 Relief Fund: and will go to NHS charities around the country supporting our heroic but desperately stretched NHS staff.

“The initial aim is to raise £10million with a long-term goal of £100m.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Woman stabbed in Caledonian Road outside Pentonville prison

Police at the scene outside Pentonville prison. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus: 89 people die with Covid-19 at Whittington Hospital

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Police charge nine people including two Camden men with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis following Islington raids

Stock image of police. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Daughter’s tribute to Holloway bus driver who died with Covid-19

Win Tin Soe. Picture: Theai San

Coronavirus: Bunhill by-election to replace Cllr Claudia Webbe MP delayed until May 2021

Cllr Claudia Webbe outside the Bunhill Energy Centre on Central St. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Woman stabbed in Caledonian Road outside Pentonville prison

Police at the scene outside Pentonville prison. Picture: Supplied

Coronavirus: 89 people die with Covid-19 at Whittington Hospital

The Whittington Hospital in North London. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Police charge nine people including two Camden men with conspiracy to supply cocaine and cannabis following Islington raids

Stock image of police. Picture: Met Police

Coronavirus: Daughter’s tribute to Holloway bus driver who died with Covid-19

Win Tin Soe. Picture: Theai San

Coronavirus: Bunhill by-election to replace Cllr Claudia Webbe MP delayed until May 2021

Cllr Claudia Webbe outside the Bunhill Energy Centre on Central St. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal’s Williamson set for NHS Charities Together Cup

Arsenal and England's Leah Williamson (pic Danny Loo)

Coronavirus: UEFA to explain qualifying for next season

UEFA is the governing body for football in Europe

Take an early morning stroll to hear the dawn chorus

A Goldfinch perching on a small twig by Gideon Knight

Campaigner launches fundraiser to support BAME communities affected by coronavirus

Patrick Vernon OBE. Picture: Ken Mears

Editor’s comment: Keeping everyone on message

Wembley Arch was illuminated in blue to show its appreciation to the NHS amid the coronavirus outbreak in London. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA
Drive 24