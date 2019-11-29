new

Arsenal sack Unai Emery

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the UEFA Europa League Group F match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal have sacked boss Unai Emery after just 18 months in charge following the club's worst run of form in 27 years.

The Gunners have gone seven games without a win in all competitions - their worst run since 1992 - with Thursday's 2-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League proving to be the last straw for the club's hierarchy.

Emery was relieved of his duties on Friday morning, with an official club statement saying: "The decision has been taken due to results and performances not being at the level required."

Speaking on behalf of the Arsenal board and our owners Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, Josh Kroenke said: "Our most sincere thanks go to Unai and his colleagues who were unrelenting in their efforts to get the club back to competing at the level we all expect and demand. We wish Unai and his team nothing but future success."

The Spaniard's assistant and Arsenal legend Freddie Ljungberg will take temporary charge as the club search for a long-term successor.

Emery was appointed in May last year after successful spells with Sevilla, where he won the Europa League three times, and Paris Saint Germain where he lifted the Ligue 1 title.

Despite a 22-game unbeaten run and reaching the Europa League final, his first season in charge ended in disappointment as Arsenal missed out on the top four and lost 4-1 to rivals Chelsea in the Baku showpiece.

The club back Emery this summer as they signed Nicolas Pepe in a club-record £72m deal and signed the likes of Kieran Tierney and David Luiz, but the heavy outlay to bolster the squad did not translate to on-field performances.

Despite sitting third and just one point behind reigning Premier League champions Manchester City before the first international break, the Gunners' form has nose dived, leaving them eighth in the table on just 18 points from 13 games.

Emery had been on a two-year contract with the option of extending his deal by a further year, but Arsenal have decided to call time on his reign following the worrying slump in form.