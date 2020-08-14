Search

Arsenal have completed the signing of Brazilian Willian

PUBLISHED: 10:19 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:20 14 August 2020

Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles (left) and Chelsea's Willian battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal have completed the signing of Brazil winger Willian on a three-year deal.

Willian of Chelsea (pic: John Walton/PA)Willian of Chelsea (pic: John Walton/PA)

The 32-year-old was a free agent after leaving Chelsea, having spent seven years at Stamford Bridge.

He had rejected the offer of a two-year extension with the Blues, and has now joined Chelsea’s London rivals the Gunners.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted he was impressed by Willian’s desire to join the north London club.

“I believe he’s a player that can really make a difference for us,” said Arteta.

“We have been monitoring him for the past few months, we had a clear intention to strengthen in the attacking midfielder and the winger positions. He is a player that gives us a lot of versatility, he can play in three or four different positions.

“He has the experience of everything in the football world but still has the ambition to come here and contribute to bring the club where it belongs.

“I have been really impressed with all the talks I have had with him and how much he wanted to come.”

