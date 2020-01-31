Search

Advanced search

Arsenal secure loan signing of Southampton defender

PUBLISHED: 11:12 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:12 31 January 2020

Southampton's Cedric Soares has joined Arsenal on loan. Picture: PA

Southampton's Cedric Soares has joined Arsenal on loan. Picture: PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Cedric Soares moves to Arsenal on loan from Southampton.

Arsenal have announced the signing of Portugal defender Cedric Soares on loan from Southampton until the end of the season.

The 28-year-old will be out of contract at the end of the season, having made more than 100 appearances for the Saints since joining them from Sporting Lisbon in 2015.

Right-back Soares, who had a loan spell at Inter Milan last season, is currently recovering from a knee problem, so his debut for the Gunners could be delayed until after the winter break.

Arsenal technical director Edu said on the club website: "Cedric is a defender with good experience of the Premier League, and of course at international level.

"He is another strong addition to our defensive unit who will provide our squad with quality.

"I know he is a player who plays with absolute full commitment and energy. We are all looking forward to going into the last stages of the season with Cedric as part of the club."

Southampton had brought in Kyle Walker-Peters on loan from Tottenham as cover.

"The club would like to thank Cedric for all his efforts during his time with the club and wish him luck for the rest of the campaign," a Southampton statement read.

Most Read

Club Aquarium: Councillors revoke 24-hour Old Street club’s licence after reports of attacks and sexual assaults

Club Aquarium in Old Street. Picture: Google

‘Harrowing screams’: Owner who battered dog and left it partially blind jailed

Marley. Picture: RSPCA

Man pleads guilty after masked home invaders hold ‘Rambo knife’ to sleeping teen’s chest in York Way Estate

Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Images

Nag’s Head businesses set to be asked how to spruce up the area

A file image of Holloway Road, near the Nag's Head Shopping Centre. Picture: David Holt

Nocado: Ocado chief tells parents controversial depot near Yerbury Primary School will help meet demand of 13,000 weekly Islington customers

'Nocado' protest. Picture: Islington Labour

Most Read

Club Aquarium: Councillors revoke 24-hour Old Street club’s licence after reports of attacks and sexual assaults

Club Aquarium in Old Street. Picture: Google

‘Harrowing screams’: Owner who battered dog and left it partially blind jailed

Marley. Picture: RSPCA

Man pleads guilty after masked home invaders hold ‘Rambo knife’ to sleeping teen’s chest in York Way Estate

Snaresbrook Crown Court. Picture: John Stillwell/PA Images

Nag’s Head businesses set to be asked how to spruce up the area

A file image of Holloway Road, near the Nag's Head Shopping Centre. Picture: David Holt

Nocado: Ocado chief tells parents controversial depot near Yerbury Primary School will help meet demand of 13,000 weekly Islington customers

'Nocado' protest. Picture: Islington Labour

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal secure loan signing of Southampton defender

Southampton's Cedric Soares has joined Arsenal on loan. Picture: PA

‘Funny coincidence’: Commuter chaos after fire breaks out at Finsbury Park tube and faulty train fills Manor House with smoke

Commuter Hana Esselink saw moke at Manor House station. Picture: Twitter

Emily Thornberry mourns as Brexit finally set to happen – but says Islington will continue to be ‘profoundly internationalist’

Emily Thornberry MP at her constituancy office in Barnsbury Street. Picture: Polly Hancock

Arsenal Women into Continental Cup final

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema fires home (pic Tess Derry/PA)

Islington Council set to get £4million to buy Clerkenwell Fire Station and build 50 homes

A general view of Clerkenwell Fire Station, the country's oldest, which was built in 1872 on Roseberry Avenue in Islington north London, which is due to close tomorrow to help meet budget savings of £45 million over the next two years.
Drive 24