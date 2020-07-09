Search

Advanced search

Arsenal seek to boost European bid in derby

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 July 2020

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal will look to make it six games unbeaten in all competitions and keep their European hopes alive when they head to Tottenham for the north London derby on Sunday (4.30pm).

Arsenal's Dani Ceballos (left) and Leicester City's Youri Tielemans (right) during the Premier League match at the Emirates StadiumArsenal's Dani Ceballos (left) and Leicester City's Youri Tielemans (right) during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium

Mikel Arteta’s men were six minutes away from a fifth successive win in midweek, after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 20th goal of the season put them ahead against Leicester at the Emirates Stadium.

But substitute Eddie Nketiah was sent off for a reckless challenge soon after replacing Alexandre Lacazette and Jamie Vardy rescued a point for the Foxes, who remain in a Champions League place in fourth.

It left the Gunners in seventh, two points ahead of Spurs ahead of their trip to Bournemouth tonight (Thursday) and Arteta said: “We have to go game by game. We have to review the game, try to get better and improve and go out against Spurs and try to win the three points.

“We will see where it takes us. But overall I’m extremely proud and happy with what I’ve seen from the players, the way we played, the way we dominated this type of opponent and it’s not easy to do after the amount of games we’ve played in the last few days.”

Arsenal ran out 4-0 winners over Norwich last Wednesday, then claimed a 2-0 win at fellow European hopefuls Wolves on Saturday. And Arteta had praise for Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos, who he hopes to keep at the club, after the 1-1 draw with Leicester.

You may also want to watch:

He added: “He was superb again. I think him and Granit (Xhaka) have created a really good understanding.

“They give us a lot of balance and a lot of stability with the ball to make the right decision in moments of transition and they are evolving a lot together.

“Defensive, Dani has made a big step forward with the way he is pressing, the amount of interceptions he is putting in and he is enjoying it.

“I am really happy with him. I think it is something the club has to go a little bit further with Real Madrid on.

“At the moment he is playing well, I am really happy with him and he is a big talent and still has a lot of things to improve.”

Arsenal return to home turf to play host to champions Liverpool on Wednesday (8.15pm), with both matches live on Sky Sports.

The club have also confirmed their FA Cup semi-final against Arteta’s former club Manchester City will take place at Wembley on July 18 (7.45pm).

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police name victim of ‘shocking’ broad daylight shooting in Roman Way

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Islington sees lowest cumulative coronavirus case rate in London

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves assisted by nursing staff at the drive through a coronavirus testing facility. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Islington shooting: Two men charged with murder of Imani Allaway-Muir in Roman Way

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Moped rider killed in Pentonville Road crash

The Pentonville Road scene of a road traffic collision after which a moped rider died on Sunday, July 5. Picture: Archant

Islington shooting: Man shot dead in broad daylight near kids’ playground

A man was shot dead in broad daylight in Roman Way. Picture: @999London

Most Read

Police name victim of ‘shocking’ broad daylight shooting in Roman Way

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Islington sees lowest cumulative coronavirus case rate in London

NHS staff and keyworkers swab themselves assisted by nursing staff at the drive through a coronavirus testing facility. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Islington shooting: Two men charged with murder of Imani Allaway-Muir in Roman Way

Imani Allaway-Muir, 22. Picture: Met Police

Moped rider killed in Pentonville Road crash

The Pentonville Road scene of a road traffic collision after which a moped rider died on Sunday, July 5. Picture: Archant

Islington shooting: Man shot dead in broad daylight near kids’ playground

A man was shot dead in broad daylight in Roman Way. Picture: @999London

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Middlesex bowler Helm happy to be in England squad

Middlesex bowler Tom Helm on England Lions duty

England name 24-man ODI training squad

England's Eoin Morgan (pic Richard Sellers/PA)

Arsenal seek to boost European bid in derby

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 9

Arsenal's Thierry Henry celebrates his goal against Leicester City during their Barclaycard Premiership match at Highbury Stadium in May 2004

Islington-based report calls for suspension of Universal Credit residency test amid Covid pandemic

A report has found thousands of EU migrants could be barred from government support. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA.