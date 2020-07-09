Arsenal seek to boost European bid in derby

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gestures on the touchline PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal will look to make it six games unbeaten in all competitions and keep their European hopes alive when they head to Tottenham for the north London derby on Sunday (4.30pm).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arsenal's Dani Ceballos (left) and Leicester City's Youri Tielemans (right) during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium Arsenal's Dani Ceballos (left) and Leicester City's Youri Tielemans (right) during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium

Mikel Arteta’s men were six minutes away from a fifth successive win in midweek, after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 20th goal of the season put them ahead against Leicester at the Emirates Stadium.

But substitute Eddie Nketiah was sent off for a reckless challenge soon after replacing Alexandre Lacazette and Jamie Vardy rescued a point for the Foxes, who remain in a Champions League place in fourth.

It left the Gunners in seventh, two points ahead of Spurs ahead of their trip to Bournemouth tonight (Thursday) and Arteta said: “We have to go game by game. We have to review the game, try to get better and improve and go out against Spurs and try to win the three points.

“We will see where it takes us. But overall I’m extremely proud and happy with what I’ve seen from the players, the way we played, the way we dominated this type of opponent and it’s not easy to do after the amount of games we’ve played in the last few days.”

Arsenal ran out 4-0 winners over Norwich last Wednesday, then claimed a 2-0 win at fellow European hopefuls Wolves on Saturday. And Arteta had praise for Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos, who he hopes to keep at the club, after the 1-1 draw with Leicester.

You may also want to watch:

He added: “He was superb again. I think him and Granit (Xhaka) have created a really good understanding.

“They give us a lot of balance and a lot of stability with the ball to make the right decision in moments of transition and they are evolving a lot together.

“Defensive, Dani has made a big step forward with the way he is pressing, the amount of interceptions he is putting in and he is enjoying it.

“I am really happy with him. I think it is something the club has to go a little bit further with Real Madrid on.

“At the moment he is playing well, I am really happy with him and he is a big talent and still has a lot of things to improve.”

Arsenal return to home turf to play host to champions Liverpool on Wednesday (8.15pm), with both matches live on Sky Sports.

The club have also confirmed their FA Cup semi-final against Arteta’s former club Manchester City will take place at Wembley on July 18 (7.45pm).