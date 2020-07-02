Search

Advanced search

Arsenal Women complete Catley signing

PUBLISHED: 11:18 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:18 02 July 2020

Josh Bunting

England Women's Beth Mead and Australia Women's Steph Catley (right) battle for the ball during a friendly at Craven Cottage in 2018

England Women's Beth Mead and Australia Women's Steph Catley (right) battle for the ball during a friendly at Craven Cottage in 2018

PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal Women have completed their first summer signing as Australian international Steph Catley joins from Melbourne City.

The 26-year-old defender was announced as an Arsenal player on Thursday morning and it was greeted with excitement by supporters as she is regarded as one of the best players in the world in her position.

Catley, who plays as a full-back, joins Arsenal having won the W-League Championship five times and W-League Premiership twice, in addition to being named W-League Young Player of the Year and FFA U-20 Footballer of the Year twice.

Having played under Arsenal boss Joe Montemurro at Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City, Catley knows the Arsenal boss and his style of management well.

Current UEFA Women’s Champions holders Lyon were also interested in signing Catley, but the connection with Montemurro played a huge part in the deal getting over the line.

She started her career at Melbourne Victory and has since gone on to play for American sides Portland Thorns, Orlando Pride and OL Reign in the NWSL.

You may also want to watch:

The Australian international started and played 33 matches for OL Reign, including the 2018 and 2019 NWSL semi-finals and also recorded five assists in 2,949 minutes of play across all competitions.

On the international stage Catley is vice-captain of the Matildas and has played 82 times, scoring three goal,s since making her debut at just 18 years of age.

Speaking to Arsenal.com about her move to Europe she said: “This is something that I’ve been looking forward to for a long time.

“Arsenal is a place where I’ve imagined myself playing for a long time too.

“I’m so excited that it’s finally done. This will be my first taste of European football and obviously there’s so much to look forward to and so many big occasions to come. I can’t wait to get started.”

Montemurro was delighted to get the deal done, adding: “We’re privileged to have Steph at the club. She suits our fluidity and she’s very good in a positional sense, but more importantly she’s very effective going forwards.

“We’re excited to have her as part of the squad and we’re looking forward to some exciting times together!”

Catley links up with Australian international teammate Caitlin Foord at Meadow Park.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Judge orders Islington Council to reveal documents about controversial development

Garages on Windsor Street. Picture: Google Maps

Islington neighbours start petition supporting ‘beautiful’ parking space planters

The gardening boxes on Mayton Street. Picture: Lynne Friedli

Islington man finds caterpillars on supermarket broccoli and sets them free as butterflies

Sam Darlaston found caterpillars on broccoli bought from Tesco, and later released them as butterflies. Picture: Sam Darlaston

Lidl makes bid for second store twice the size of Finsbury Park outlet 200m away

The Arts Building, off Stroud Green Road. Picture: U+I

Business secretary visits Islington pub ahead of reopening

Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Alok Sharma visits The Alpaca Pub, Essex Road, Islington on June 24. Picture: Matt Grayson

Most Read

Judge orders Islington Council to reveal documents about controversial development

Garages on Windsor Street. Picture: Google Maps

Islington neighbours start petition supporting ‘beautiful’ parking space planters

The gardening boxes on Mayton Street. Picture: Lynne Friedli

Islington man finds caterpillars on supermarket broccoli and sets them free as butterflies

Sam Darlaston found caterpillars on broccoli bought from Tesco, and later released them as butterflies. Picture: Sam Darlaston

Lidl makes bid for second store twice the size of Finsbury Park outlet 200m away

The Arts Building, off Stroud Green Road. Picture: U+I

Business secretary visits Islington pub ahead of reopening

Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Alok Sharma visits The Alpaca Pub, Essex Road, Islington on June 24. Picture: Matt Grayson

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Campbell ‘optimistic’ for WSL crowds next season

Director of women's football at the FA, Baroness Sue Campbell during the UEFA Women's Euro 2021 500 days to go media event at Wembley Stadium

Arsenal Women complete Catley signing

England Women's Beth Mead and Australia Women's Steph Catley (right) battle for the ball during a friendly at Craven Cottage in 2018

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 2

South Africa's Ernie Els celebrates winning the 2012 Open Championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes

Islington Council urgers workers to ‘join a union’ to promote safe return post coronavirus lockdown

Islington Council has launched a campaign, urging people to join a union so they can stay safe at work

Peer Gallery and The Estorick Collection reopen with intriguing shows

Works by futurist Tullio Crali will be on display when the Estorick Collection in Canonbury reopens this month