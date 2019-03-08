new

Arsenal sign Brazilian forward Martinelli

General view of the stadium ahead of the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal have made Gabriel Martinelli their first summer signing as the young Brazilian joins from Ituano on a long-term deal.

The 18-year-old had been linked with Arsenal for the past few months, and Unai Emery has now got his man.

Martinelli made a rapid rise during his short time at Ituano, making his debut in November 2017 aged just 16 years and nine months, before going on to score 10 goals from his 34 appearances for the Sao Paulo-based club.

The move is one that the winger has been dreaming of, telling Arsenal's official website: "It is a dream since I was a child and also my family's dream for me to be playing in Europe and playing for a big team like Arsenal. I am going to take this opportunity.

"I am a player who gives his all at all times, I play as a team and always looking to win games and win trophies."

The 18-year-old's development was also recently acknowledged by the Brazilian national team, with a call-up to the full squad for a training camp in May ahead of the Copa America.