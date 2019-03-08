Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
new

Arsenal sign Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid

PUBLISHED: 16:21 25 July 2019

Spain's Dani Ceballos holds off England's Kieran Trippier during the Nations League match at Benito Villamarin Stadium, Seville. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Spain's Dani Ceballos holds off England's Kieran Trippier during the Nations League match at Benito Villamarin Stadium, Seville. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal have signed talented Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid for the 2019/20 season.

Wales' Aaron Ramsey (left) and Spain's Dani Ceballos battle for the ball during the International Friendly match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Picture: Nick Potts/PAWales' Aaron Ramsey (left) and Spain's Dani Ceballos battle for the ball during the International Friendly match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

The 22-year-old will wear the number eight shirt at the Emirates, and joins after impressing at this summer's European Under-21 Championship - helping Spain win the tournament.

Ceballos made just 13 La Liga appearances for Real last season, but is seen as one for the future after signing from Real Betis in 2017.

The Spaniard revealed that Gunners boss Unai Emery was big part in his decision to move to the red half of north London, after Tottenham also expressed an interest in signing him.

"I'm really proud to be able to wear this shirt. I'm joining an historic Premier League side and it's a step forward in my career," he said.

Spain's Dani Ceballos during the Nations League match at Benito Villamarin Stadium, Seville. Picture: Nick Potts/PASpain's Dani Ceballos during the Nations League match at Benito Villamarin Stadium, Seville. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

You may also want to watch:

"I knew I had the confidence of the coach, which was very important for me from the start.

"I was aware of the responsibility that wearing this shirt entails and it was a tremendously proud moment when I decided to join Arsenal.

"The coach was the turning point in terms of me joining this massive club.

"He's a Spanish coach and he knows me from my time at other clubs. I'm really happy to be able to help Arsenal achieve our objectives.

"He's a very tactical coach and I think that's going to really help me to perfect my positioning. I think we're both going to try our best to make me a better player."

Emery was delighted to get his man, saying: "We're excited to see Dani join us. He is a talented player with big technical ability, creativity and precision."

Arsenal fans will be hoping to see Ceballos in action for the first time on Sunday, when the Gunners play Lyon in the Emirates Cup.

Most Read

Upper Holloway shooting: Man with ‘gunshot injuries’ to back and buttocks found in Wedmore Street

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov

Upper Holloway shooting: Man shot in his back under arrest on suspicion of GBH

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov

Camden Town Brewery made Arsenal’s official drinks partner – but why wasn’t Islington’s only beer firm Hammerton approached?

Arsenal have picked Camden Town Brewery as their official beer partner for next year. Picture: Arsenal Football Club

Highbury Fields Bandstand told its building will likely be closed down

Members campaign against the 2017 funding cuts. Pictured front, Wilfred Hatchett. Picture: Polly Hancock

Holloway man one of 12 jailed for delivering cocaine to City workers

Halil Shehu. Picture: City Police

Most Read

Upper Holloway shooting: Man with ‘gunshot injuries’ to back and buttocks found in Wedmore Street

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov

Upper Holloway shooting: Man shot in his back under arrest on suspicion of GBH

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov

Camden Town Brewery made Arsenal’s official drinks partner – but why wasn’t Islington’s only beer firm Hammerton approached?

Arsenal have picked Camden Town Brewery as their official beer partner for next year. Picture: Arsenal Football Club

Highbury Fields Bandstand told its building will likely be closed down

Members campaign against the 2017 funding cuts. Pictured front, Wilfred Hatchett. Picture: Polly Hancock

Holloway man one of 12 jailed for delivering cocaine to City workers

Halil Shehu. Picture: City Police

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal sign Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid

Spain's Dani Ceballos holds off England's Kieran Trippier during the Nations League match at Benito Villamarin Stadium, Seville. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

Brondesbury captain Overy wants to put disappointment of cancelled game behind them

Brondesbury add to their total in the reverse game against Finchley earlier this season. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Hughes pleased North Middlesex are enjoying title battle

Luke Hollman of North Middlesex celebrates taking a wicket in the Middlesex County Premier Division (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Hornsey look to shake up promotion battle with win over Brondesbury

Jack Bruce celebrates a wicket with Hornsey captain and wicket-keeper Garfield Struthers (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

All Guns Blazing: Give Unai a chance

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the UEFA Europa League final at The Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists