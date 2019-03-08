new

Arsenal sign Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid

Spain's Dani Ceballos holds off England's Kieran Trippier during the Nations League match at Benito Villamarin Stadium, Seville. Picture: Nick Potts/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal have signed talented Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid for the 2019/20 season.

Wales' Aaron Ramsey (left) and Spain's Dani Ceballos battle for the ball during the International Friendly match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wales' Aaron Ramsey (left) and Spain's Dani Ceballos battle for the ball during the International Friendly match at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

The 22-year-old will wear the number eight shirt at the Emirates, and joins after impressing at this summer's European Under-21 Championship - helping Spain win the tournament.

Ceballos made just 13 La Liga appearances for Real last season, but is seen as one for the future after signing from Real Betis in 2017.

The Spaniard revealed that Gunners boss Unai Emery was big part in his decision to move to the red half of north London, after Tottenham also expressed an interest in signing him.

"I'm really proud to be able to wear this shirt. I'm joining an historic Premier League side and it's a step forward in my career," he said.

Spain's Dani Ceballos during the Nations League match at Benito Villamarin Stadium, Seville. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Spain's Dani Ceballos during the Nations League match at Benito Villamarin Stadium, Seville. Picture: Nick Potts/PA

"I knew I had the confidence of the coach, which was very important for me from the start.

"I was aware of the responsibility that wearing this shirt entails and it was a tremendously proud moment when I decided to join Arsenal.

"The coach was the turning point in terms of me joining this massive club.

"He's a Spanish coach and he knows me from my time at other clubs. I'm really happy to be able to help Arsenal achieve our objectives.

"He's a very tactical coach and I think that's going to really help me to perfect my positioning. I think we're both going to try our best to make me a better player."

Emery was delighted to get his man, saying: "We're excited to see Dani join us. He is a talented player with big technical ability, creativity and precision."

Arsenal fans will be hoping to see Ceballos in action for the first time on Sunday, when the Gunners play Lyon in the Emirates Cup.