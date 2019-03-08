Arsenal sign Celtic's Tierney in Scottish record £25m deal
PUBLISHED: 17:00 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:04 08 August 2019
PA Archive/PA Images
Arsenal have signed Celtic defender Kieran Tierney in a deal believed to be a Scottish record £25m.
The Gunners have been chasing the 22-year-old throughout the summer, having two bids rejected before finally sealing the deal on deadline day.
The left-back will wear the number three shirt at the Emirates and has signed a long-term deal.
You may also want to watch:
Arsenal boss Unai Emery is delighted to get his man, saying: "We're delighted Kieran is joining us.
"He's a very talented player who will continue to improve.
"He increases our options defensively and I look forward to him joining our group."
Tierney - a boyhood Hoops fan - came through Celtic's academy and won eight trophies at the club after making his first-team debut in 2015.
He made 170 appearances for Celtic and has played 12 times for Scotland.