Arsenal sign Luiz from rivals Chelsea

Arsenal have signed David Luiz from Chelsea. Picture: Adam Davy/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal have signed David Luiz from Premier League rivals Chelsea for a fee in the region of £8m as the Gunners swooped late on deadline day for the defender.

The Brazilian has penned a two-year deal at the Emirates and will wear the number 23 shirt.

Luiz played 248 times across two spells for Chelsea, scoring 18 times and becoming a fan favourite.

He has also played for Benfica and PSG in a 13-season career - winning 17 trophies - and will bring a wealth of experience to Unai Emery's side.

The Gunners boss acknowledged this, saying: "David has huge experience and I look forward to working with him again.

"He is a well known player and adds to our defensive strength."