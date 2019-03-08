Search

Arsenal sign Nicolas Pepe in club record deal

PUBLISHED: 17:21 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:21 01 August 2019

Nicolas Pepe in the shirt of Lille OSC during the match against Olympique Marseille on Friday, January 26, 2019. Picture: Bigmatbasket/Wikimedia Commons

Archant

Arsenal have signed winger Nicolas Pepe in a club record deal believed to be worth £72 million.

The 24-year-old moves to north London after superb season in Ligue 1, scoring 22 times as Lille finished second.

The Ivorian has signed a five-year deal and will wear the number 19 shirt at the Emirates, and he was delighted to sign for the Gunners, saying: "Being here is very emotional because it has not been easy for me.

"I have come a long way and struggled a lot and so signing for this great club is a big reward."

Arsenal boss Unai Emery described Pepe as a 'top-class winger' and believes he will add quality to his squad.

"Nicolas is a highly-rated and talented winger who was wanted by many of the top teams in Europe," he said.

"Signing a top-class winger has been one of our key objectives in this transfer window and I'm delighted he's joining.

"He will add pace, power and creativity, with the aim of bringing more goals to our team."

