Search

Advanced search

Xhaka felt Arsenal deserved more against Spurs

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 September 2019

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (left) and Arsenal's Granit Xhaka battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (left) and Arsenal's Granit Xhaka battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka felt they deserved more than a point after fighting back for a 2-2 draw in the north London derby.

Spurs opened the scoring through Christian Eriksen in the 11th minute before Harry Kane slotted a penalty home in the 40th minute to give them a 2-0 lead.

The Gunners clawed one back five minutes later thanks to striker Alexander Lacazette and then levelled the score thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 71st minute at the Emirates Stadium.

But the Swiss International thought they should have gone on to bag all three points with the amount of chances they created late in the second-half.

"I think we had a good start, we created chances, but we need to score as after that went 2-0 down and just before half-time we scored to make it 2-1.

"Second-half we showed good character and team spirit, I think we deserved more than we got in the end.

You may also want to watch:

"I think we had big chances to win the game in the second-half."

The 26-year-old also admitted they wanted nine points on the board heading into the International break but have to settle for seven from the opening four fixtures in the Premier League.

"I think we wanted to go off to our national teams with nine points, we came back from 2-0 and deserved more.

"It's not what we wanted before the game but we'll take the 2-2 and come back from the break."

Although he remains positive that the club can push on this season and achieve great things.

"We have a good team spirit, good character, we have to stop making mistakes if we can then I'm positive we can do something special this season.

Arsenal will not return to action until Sunday, September, 15 when they travel away to Watford and Xhaka insists they will not know if the break come at the right time until they return.

"If we come back and win the games then it has been a good break."

Most Read

Newington Green crash: Air ambulance called after car overturned in collision

An air ambulance was deployed after two cars collided in the Mildmay Park area on September 1, 2019. Picture: @_ObsessedWSound

Arrest made after homeless woman’s tent is torched in Newington Green – with her inside it

A homeless woman living in Newington Green could have died when her tent was torched today. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Newington Green: Fire damages Chicken Express takeaway in early hours

Chicken Express in Newington Green where there was a fire in the early hours. Picture: Harry Taylor

Armed police in Drayton Park taser man amid ‘crazy Wild West’ scenes

Armed police arrested someone in Drayton Park this afternoon. Picture: Supplied

Islington Green Party councillor Caroline Russell arrested in ‘Stop the Coup’ protest

Caroline Russell was arrested protesting against Boris Johnson's plans to prorogue Parliament. Picture: Supplied

Most Read

Newington Green crash: Air ambulance called after car overturned in collision

An air ambulance was deployed after two cars collided in the Mildmay Park area on September 1, 2019. Picture: @_ObsessedWSound

Arrest made after homeless woman’s tent is torched in Newington Green – with her inside it

A homeless woman living in Newington Green could have died when her tent was torched today. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Newington Green: Fire damages Chicken Express takeaway in early hours

Chicken Express in Newington Green where there was a fire in the early hours. Picture: Harry Taylor

Armed police in Drayton Park taser man amid ‘crazy Wild West’ scenes

Armed police arrested someone in Drayton Park this afternoon. Picture: Supplied

Islington Green Party councillor Caroline Russell arrested in ‘Stop the Coup’ protest

Caroline Russell was arrested protesting against Boris Johnson's plans to prorogue Parliament. Picture: Supplied

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Xhaka felt Arsenal deserved more against Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (left) and Arsenal's Granit Xhaka battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Crouch End’s Patel praises ‘remarkable’ Division Two title win

The Middlesex League Division Two title winning Crouch End side. Picture: Bhavik Patel

Network Rail slammed for ‘dragging out’ work under Stroud Green Bridge to detriment of pedestrians and rough sleepers

The fencing was installed in Stroud Green Road while lights are repaired. Picture: Sam Gelder

Green roof planned for new Old Street Tube station entrance after giant staircase idea is panned

An artist's impression of the new designs for the Old Street Tube station entrance. Picture: TfL

Cancer fighting drugs, fuel and fresh food imperilled by No Deal exit from EU, claims Islington Council leader

Cllr Richard Watts, leader of Islington Council, speaking at a Fair Futures Commission meeting at Arts and Media School Islington. Photo by Em Fitzgerald
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists