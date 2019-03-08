Xhaka felt Arsenal deserved more against Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (left) and Arsenal's Granit Xhaka battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka felt they deserved more than a point after fighting back for a 2-2 draw in the north London derby.

Spurs opened the scoring through Christian Eriksen in the 11th minute before Harry Kane slotted a penalty home in the 40th minute to give them a 2-0 lead.

The Gunners clawed one back five minutes later thanks to striker Alexander Lacazette and then levelled the score thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 71st minute at the Emirates Stadium.

But the Swiss International thought they should have gone on to bag all three points with the amount of chances they created late in the second-half.

"I think we had a good start, we created chances, but we need to score as after that went 2-0 down and just before half-time we scored to make it 2-1.

"Second-half we showed good character and team spirit, I think we deserved more than we got in the end.

"I think we had big chances to win the game in the second-half."

The 26-year-old also admitted they wanted nine points on the board heading into the International break but have to settle for seven from the opening four fixtures in the Premier League.

"I think we wanted to go off to our national teams with nine points, we came back from 2-0 and deserved more.

"It's not what we wanted before the game but we'll take the 2-2 and come back from the break."

Although he remains positive that the club can push on this season and achieve great things.

"We have a good team spirit, good character, we have to stop making mistakes if we can then I'm positive we can do something special this season.

Arsenal will not return to action until Sunday, September, 15 when they travel away to Watford and Xhaka insists they will not know if the break come at the right time until they return.

"If we come back and win the games then it has been a good break."