Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
new

Arsenal squad lacking in quality according to former boss George Graham

PUBLISHED: 18:37 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 18:38 04 June 2019

Islington Gazette's Dan Mountney speaks to former Arsenal player and manager George Graham at the Celebrity Golf day for Willow Charity held at Brocket Hall. Picture: DANNY LOO

Islington Gazette's Dan Mountney speaks to former Arsenal player and manager George Graham at the Celebrity Golf day for Willow Charity held at Brocket Hall. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2019 Archant

Former Arsenal player and manager George Graham believes the club are lacking 'quality players' after they missed out on the Premier League top four and winning the Europa League.

Islington Gazette's Dan Mountney speaks to former Arsenal player and manager George Graham at the Celebrity Golf day for Willow Charity held at Brocket Hall. Picture: DANNY LOOIslington Gazette's Dan Mountney speaks to former Arsenal player and manager George Graham at the Celebrity Golf day for Willow Charity held at Brocket Hall. Picture: DANNY LOO

The Gunners lost 4-1 against Chelsea in the Europa League final in Baku last Wednesday, and missed out on the top four by a point after winning just one of their last five league games.

Graham, who played for the club between 1966 and 1972 - winning the double in 1970/71 - before lifting seven trophies as manager from 1986 to 1995, believes a lack of quality in Unai Emery's side is behind their shortcomings.

"I just think that the last few years the team have been struggling," he said.

"I think the quality of the players they had before were way above some of the quality of players they've got there now.

Arsenal manager George Graham celebrates, after the team paraded the European Cup Winner's Cup through North London. Picture: Adam Butler/PAArsenal manager George Graham celebrates, after the team paraded the European Cup Winner's Cup through North London. Picture: Adam Butler/PA

"You'd have to be a great manager I think, to push some of the players to the level you want them to be. I just think they need more quality players.

"When Arsene first came it was excellent. He bought players to the club that not many English people knew who they were, and he turned them into international players.

You may also want to watch:

"For easily over a decade, they were in cup finals, winning trophies. They were the team at the time alongside Manchester United, but if you look at the players now, that gives you the answer."

A head above the others was George Graham of Arsenal as he got up to the ball against Burnley. Picture: PAA head above the others was George Graham of Arsenal as he got up to the ball against Burnley. Picture: PA

Speaking about how he assembled his trophy-winning sides, Graham added: "The players I bought, there were three reasons to bring players to the club.

"You buy them, top quality players that you think are going to play every week.

"You then take a chance on the lower leagues which I did a lot because I knew the lower divisions very well. I knew who the best players were and luckily for the club and myself it worked out.

"That was the second way of bringing players in, and the third way was the youth policy.

New Arsenal FC manager, Scotsman George Graham, at Highbury after his appointment was confirmed. Picture: PANew Arsenal FC manager, Scotsman George Graham, at Highbury after his appointment was confirmed. Picture: PA

"Before I joined, Arsenal were always renowned for having an outstanding youth set up and the people who ran it were excellent.

"In that respect, I was lucky because I had about eight players, you're talking about David Rocastle, Paul Davis, Michael Thomas, Tony Adams, Niall Quinn, Martin Keown. It's nearly a team. The youth policy was excellent.

"It worked out that the players under me who were bought cheaply and the players that were already there were hungry."

George Graham was speaking at the Willow Foundation Charity Golf Day at Brocket Hall. Willow, a charity set up by Bob and his wife, Megs in memory of their daughter Anna, organises special days for seriously ill young adults aged 16 to 40. To donate to Willow visit www.willowfoundation.org.uk/donate.

Most Read

Finsbury Park stabbing: Man in hospital after knife wound to leg

A police car and cordon in Finsbury Park after a man was stabbed. Picture: Supplied

Holloway Road collision: Two cars crash near Hornsey Road junction

Holloway Road.Picture:Ken Mears

‘Scandal’ of the unfinished £3m Northern line extension from Finsbury Park

Author and transport historian Jim Blake called the abandoned Northern line a scandal in his 1993 book, Northern Wastes. He is pictured at part of the proposed extension in Crouch Hill, now part of Parkland Walk. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Holloway Prison: Visitors’ centre set to become homeless shelter as Peabody launches public consultation over future of former jail

The Holloway Prison site from a neighbouring rooftop. Picture: Polly Hancock

Moped thief jailed for nine years over ‘reckless’ knifepoint robberies

Bradley White. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Finsbury Park stabbing: Man in hospital after knife wound to leg

A police car and cordon in Finsbury Park after a man was stabbed. Picture: Supplied

Holloway Road collision: Two cars crash near Hornsey Road junction

Holloway Road.Picture:Ken Mears

‘Scandal’ of the unfinished £3m Northern line extension from Finsbury Park

Author and transport historian Jim Blake called the abandoned Northern line a scandal in his 1993 book, Northern Wastes. He is pictured at part of the proposed extension in Crouch Hill, now part of Parkland Walk. Picture: Nigel Sutton

Holloway Prison: Visitors’ centre set to become homeless shelter as Peabody launches public consultation over future of former jail

The Holloway Prison site from a neighbouring rooftop. Picture: Polly Hancock

Moped thief jailed for nine years over ‘reckless’ knifepoint robberies

Bradley White. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal squad lacking in quality according to former boss George Graham

Islington Gazette's Dan Mountney speaks to former Arsenal player and manager George Graham at the Celebrity Golf day for Willow Charity held at Brocket Hall. Picture: DANNY LOO

Ex-Arsenal goalkeeper David Seaman’s verdict on Unai Emery’s first season in charge

Arsenal manager Unai Emery looks dejected after the UEFA Europa League final at The Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Cricket: Robinson leaves Middlesex staring into abyss

Middlesex's Sam Robson (pic: John Walton/PA)

Strong batting display helps Highgate to bounce back

Hasnain Ali in batting action for Highgate against Winchmore Hill (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

North London women continue fine form

The latest cricket news from the local scene (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists