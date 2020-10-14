Arsenal star Danielle van de Donk named WSL player of the week

Arsenal's Danielle Van de Donk scores her side's second goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match at the Broadfield Stadium, Brighton. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal star Danielle van de Donk has been voted as The Barclays FA Women’s Super League player of the week after her performance away at Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday.

The Gunners put in a superb performance at the People’s Pension Stadium thanks to goals from van de Donk, Jennifer Beattie, Lotte Wubben-Moy and a Vivianne Miedema brace.

The Netherlands international is so versatile in midfield that she has been playing in centre-midfield of late but against the Seagulls was restored to her familiar postion as a number 10 as she excels higher up the pitch.

Against Hope Powell’s side Arsenal made 734 passes with a 86% accuracy with Van de Donk crucial to that statistic.

Van de Donk covered so much ground and had over 60 touches of the ball showing that she was heavily involved in the game as she picked up the player of the match award.

She also netted the second Gunners as Caitlin Foord beat her marker before pulling the ball back after van de Donk had made herself a crucial yard of space that allowed her to get a shot away first time and catch Megan Walsh out in the Albion goal.

Arsenal’s number 7 was very clever with her movement making the run to the front post waiting for the Australian to cut the ball back for her to get a shot away on goal after she spotted the space in the Albion defence to run into.

van de Donk saw off competition from Chelsea’s Fran Kirby, Everton’s Lucy Graham and Birmingham City defender Rachel Corsie to win the award.

She is the second Arsenal player to win player of the week this season as Jill Roord won it on week two with with her hat-trick against West Ham United away from home.

Alongside van de Donk Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema is also included in the team of the week after her brace on Sunday afternoon.