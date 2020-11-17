Arsenal star Katie McCabe named Women’s Super League player of the week

Arsenal's Katie McCabe (left) and Chelsea's Erin Cuthbert battle for the ball during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, Borehamwood. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal star Katie McCabe has been named as Women’s Super League player of the week after her performance in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

McCabe played a pivotal role in the Gunners superb performance against the defending Women’s Super League champions at Meadow Park.

McCabe made a vital tackle to deny Sam Kerr as Lotte Wubben-Moy made a rare mistake in the game and McCabe made a perfect last ditch tackle to stop the Australian going through on goal.

McCabe has been a key member to the side this season once again and is one of the most underatted players in the Women’s Super League as she has one goal and five assists in six matches this campaign.

The Republic of Ireland captain McCabe opened the scoring in the derby day victory over Spurs in October with a fantastic free-kick from an acute angle whipping the ball off the post and beyond Rebecca Spencer in the Tottenham Hotspur goal.

She also set up two goals in last month’s meeting with Brighton and Hove Albion for Vivianne Miedema and Jennifer Beattie.

Mccabe beat Manchester United’s Tobin Heath, Bristol City’s Ebony Salmon, Chelsea captain Magdalena Eriksson to the award.

You may also want to watch:

Meanwhile Arsenal captain Kim Little has been named in the Barclays FA Women’s Super League team of the week after the Scottish Internationals impressive performance against Chelsea on Sunday.

Little returned from injury to play the full 90 minutes against the Blues impressing for Joe Montemurro’s side.

This resulted in former Fara Williams selecting the Gunners star in the team of the week.

Little has two goals and one assist in her four games this season as she spent time out with an injury.

She was pivotal in breaking the lines for Arsenal on Sunday and stopped Chelsea playing their preferred high press style of play.

Montemurro said after the game on Little and Jill Roord being back that gave the Gunners a better balance in midfield.

“Not so much the physical battle but I think they could settle on the ball and we had immediate pressure on the ball through their base setup, but I was more happy that we were able to retain the ball and really find gaps and areas to open them up through Beth Mead and Caitlin Foord and probably not so much through Vivianne Miedema but it was a moment of magic from Viv to be able to create the goal.”

“Yes, obviously you plan a team for a starting eleven and we just haven’t been able to put out that starting eleven , but today at least we got a little bit of a taste with the players coming back, but we look forward to everybody else getting fit.”

Barclays FA Women’s Super team of the week: Grace Moloney (Reading), Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea), Siri Worm (Tottenham Hotspur), Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur), Danique Kerkdijk (Brighton & Hove Albion), Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Kim Little (Arsenal), Jess Fishlock (Reading), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Claudia Walker (Birmingham City), Tobin Heath (Manchester United).