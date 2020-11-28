Arsenal star Lisa Evans says it feels great to be back in Scotland squad

Arsenal's Lisa Evans (left) celebrates scoring her side's fourth goal of the game and hat-trick during the Barclays FA WSL match at Meadow Park, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal’s Lisa Evans says “it feels great” to be back involved in the Scotland squad ahead of their game with Portugal tonight (November 27).

Scotland go into the match having won three of their four games losing out to Finland last time out and will be without their manager Shelley Kerr for this fixture as she is having to self-isolate.

The last time Scotland played the Portugese Portugal came out 2-1 winners at the Euros with Chelsea’s Erin Cuthbert scoring for the Scots.

Assistant coach Andy Thomson will lead the travelling party with the assistance of Billy Stark and Paul Brownlie.

Evans who has just returned from injury said: “It feels great to be back involved it was so frustrating being out for the last few matches of the campaign, and watching them from home.

“I’ve not played for Scotland at all this year, through injury and that’s been disappointing. I’ve not played many games in general but I’m feeling fit and healthy now.

“The week has gone well so far and Shelley not being in camp hasn’t provided much disruption as she is still leading from afar and chatting to us regularly over Zoom.”

Evans won her first senior cap in a 2-2 UEFA Women’s Euro qualifying draw with Wales at Tynecastle in October 2011 and has been a pivotal member of the squad ever since.

On Scotland’s qualification campaign so far Evans said: “We had a great start and then the pandemic has obviously disrupted things.

“These games are coming up are going to be huge, and will be pivotal in terms of our qualification hopes.

“Our aim is to win both and I fancy our chances, Portugal and Finland are teams we’re more than capable of coming out on top against if we pl”ay to our potential.

Arsenal team-mates Kim Little and Jennifer Beattie are also back from injury to play in both games and Evans explained on their presence back in the team: “I spend so much time with those girls and I’d consider them my extended family, at Arsenal.

“I’m really close with them and it’s great to have them around. They are massive characters within the group and fantastic players. They’ll add a lot to us for these two games.”

The Portugal match takes place at the Estádio do Restelo in Lisbon on Friday and on their opponents the 28-year-old said: “We had a tricky time against them at the Euros in 2017 and I remember that game so vividly.

“We had so many chances to score, especially in the first half,we didn’t put the game to bed and they made us pay for it.

“They’ve got individual quality that can hurt you if you don’t take your chances so we’re aware of how clinical they are.

“On what it would mean to get to the Euros Evans said “This team has not reached its potential yet and I just want to show everyone how good we are.

“We could be such a threat at a major tournament and the disappointment of the World Cup will really spur us on.

“If we qualify for this EUROs we’ll be wanting to put our name on the map and show everyone what we’re about.

“The fact it’s in England is a massive incentive for us. We’re all really focused in getting us there.”

The match will be available to watch live on BBC Alba with a 7pm kick off time.

Scotland are currently third in the group with 9 points 4 behind group leaders Finland but do have a game in hand over the Finnish.