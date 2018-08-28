Search

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil could link-up with David Beckham’s MLS club Inter Miami say German newspaper BILD

PUBLISHED: 13:42 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:42 21 December 2018

Vorskla's Vladyslav Kulach (left) and Arsenal's Mesut Ozil in action at the Emirates Stadium earlier this season (pic Nick Potts/PA)

PA Wire/PA Images

Mesut Ozil could link-up with David Beckham and his MLS club Inter Miami CF reports coming out of Germany suggest.

German tabloid BILD have reported the midfielder could consider a move to America with Beckham’s Miami CF being a potential new home for Ozil, who is reportedly on his way out of Arsenal.

The paper speculated about the former Manchester United and England star landing the mercurial 30-year-old.

With Inter Miami set to open their doors to the MLS in 2020, a switch to America could happen then for the German.

BILD wrote: “There are contacts with Beckham’s club in Miami. In sunny Florida, Ozil may imagine ending his career there, but until then, he wants to enjoy the well-paid life as an Arsenal player in the metropolis of London.”

