Arsenal star Lotte Wubben-Moy included in England squad for training camp

Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy during the FA Women's Super League match at the Broadfield Stadium, Brighton. PA Wire/PA Images

Four Arsenal stars have been selected in the England training camp squad that will begin November 22 that will last for ten days.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lotte Wubben-Moy, Beth Mead, Leah Williamson and Jordan Nobbs who is currently recovering from a hamstring problem have been selected by Phil Neville for the camp at St George’s Park.

Their friendly against Norway, which had been due to take place on 1 December in Sheffield, was cancelled because their opponents were unable to travel amid Covid-19 restrictions.

Wubben-Moy who impressed for the Gunners in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea earns her second international senior call-up as Williamson has been capped 17 times, Nobbs 63 and Mead 25 times.

Williamson who plays as a centre-back for Arsenal has been listed as a midfielder after impressing there in the last England camp during an inter squad friendly match alongside Manchester City’s Kiera Walsh.

Nobbs has netted six goals for her country, she has been a key member to the England squad since making her debut in March 2013.

The Stockton native, who captained England at the U17s World Cup in 2008, has been a part of senior team squads at two European Championships and the 2015 World Cup.

Nobbs also netted on her England senior debut as she scored a stunner against Italy at the Cyprus Cup.

During this camp the squad will be split in half on the camp and will play two in-house training matches.

Former Arsenal youngster Lauren James who now plays for Manchester United has also been called up to the squad for the very first time after the 19-year-old has impressed Neville in the early weeks of the 2020-21 Women’s Super League season.

You may also want to watch:

On his squad Neville said “This has been a challenging time for everyone, but it will be good to finish the year with an intensive training camp during which the squad will develop further and in which every player has the chance to prove themselves ahead of our upcoming major tournaments.

“I’m delighted to give Lauren James her first senior call-up. She’s an exciting young player that we want to help develop further. She joins the squad alongside many other young players who we’ve introduced over the last few months.

“Laura Coombs is a player I have watched a lot this season and I have been very impressed with her progression in the game. She’s performed consistently at a high level which merits her call-up to the squad.

“This camp will give us another excellent opportunity to integrate young promising players with our experienced internationals and align everyone on the team’s long-term vision.

“Although sadly we no longer have a competitive fixture, every minute spent on the training pitch and in planning is crucial and plays an important part in preparing for the UEFA Women’s EURO.

“I want to thank our supporters for their understanding and let them know that we cannot wait to play in front of crowds again in a competitive fixture when the time is right. Rest assured when that moment comes, we’ll be giving our all to make you proud.”

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Carly Telford (Chelsea), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Sandy MacIver (Everton), Hannah Hampton (Birmingham City)

Defenders: Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal), Grace Fisk (West Ham), Millie Turner (Manchester United), Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Laura Coombs (Manchester City), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth (Manchester United), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City)

Forwards: Lauren James (Manchester United), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Rachel Daly (West Ham), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Rinsola Babajide (Liverpool), Nikita Parris (Lyon), Beth England (Chelsea), Ellen White (Manchester City)