Premier League fixtures: Arsenal start against Fulham
PUBLISHED: 09:06 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:10 20 August 2020
PA Wire/PA Images
Arsenal will start the 2020-21 Premier League season with a trip to newcomers Fulham on September 12.
Another London derby follows for Mikel Arteta’s men against West Ham United in their first home game of the campaign at the Emirates Stadium a week later, before a trip to Anfield to face defending champions Liverpool on September 26.
After visiting Leeds United on November 21, the first North London derby of the season is at Tottenham on December 5, with a Boxing Day battle against Chelsea to follow at home.
The FA Cup holders will open the new year with a trip to the third promoted club, West Brom, on January 2 and then host Spurs in the second derby on March 13.
The Gunners end their campaign on home soil against Brighton, who did the double over them last term, on May 23.
Arsenal 2020-21 fixtures
(home in CAPITALS)
Sep 12: Fulham
Sep 19: WEST HAM
Sep 26: Liverpool
Oct 3: SHEFF UTD
Oct 17: Man City
Oct 24: LEICESTER
Oct 31: Man Utd
Nov 7: ASTON VILLA
Nov 21: Leeds
Nov 28: WOLVES Dec 5: Tottenham
Dec 12: BURNLEY
Dec 15: SOUTHAMPTON
Dec 19: Everton
Dec 26: CHELSEA
Dec 28: Brighton
Jan 2: West Brom
Jan 12: CRYSTAL PALACE
Jan 16: NEWCASTLE
Jan 27: Southampton
Jan 30: MAN UTD
Feb 2: Wolves
Feb 6: Aston Villa
Feb 13: LEEDS
Feb 20: MAN CITY
Feb 27: Leicester
March 6: Burnley
March 13: TOTTENHAM
March 20: West Ham
Apr 3: LIVERPOOL
Apr 10: Sheff Utd
Apr 17: FULHAM
Apr 24: EVERTON
May 1: Newcastle
May 8: WEST BROM
May 12: Chelsea
May 15: Crystal Palace
May 23: BRIGHTON
*Premier League copyright; all fixtures are subject to change.
