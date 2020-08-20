Premier League fixtures: Arsenal start against Fulham

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta celebrates their victory with the FA Cup trophy after the Heads Up FA Cup final match at Wembley Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal will start the 2020-21 Premier League season with a trip to newcomers Fulham on September 12.

Another London derby follows for Mikel Arteta’s men against West Ham United in their first home game of the campaign at the Emirates Stadium a week later, before a trip to Anfield to face defending champions Liverpool on September 26.

After visiting Leeds United on November 21, the first North London derby of the season is at Tottenham on December 5, with a Boxing Day battle against Chelsea to follow at home.

The FA Cup holders will open the new year with a trip to the third promoted club, West Brom, on January 2 and then host Spurs in the second derby on March 13.

The Gunners end their campaign on home soil against Brighton, who did the double over them last term, on May 23.

Arsenal 2020-21 fixtures

(home in CAPITALS)

Sep 12: Fulham

Sep 19: WEST HAM

Sep 26: Liverpool

Oct 3: SHEFF UTD

Oct 17: Man City

Oct 24: LEICESTER

Oct 31: Man Utd

Nov 7: ASTON VILLA

Nov 21: Leeds

Nov 28: WOLVES Dec 5: Tottenham

Dec 12: BURNLEY

Dec 15: SOUTHAMPTON

Dec 19: Everton

Dec 26: CHELSEA

Dec 28: Brighton

Jan 2: West Brom

Jan 12: CRYSTAL PALACE

Jan 16: NEWCASTLE

Jan 27: Southampton

Jan 30: MAN UTD

Feb 2: Wolves

Feb 6: Aston Villa

Feb 13: LEEDS

Feb 20: MAN CITY

Feb 27: Leicester

March 6: Burnley

March 13: TOTTENHAM

March 20: West Ham

Apr 3: LIVERPOOL

Apr 10: Sheff Utd

Apr 17: FULHAM

Apr 24: EVERTON

May 1: Newcastle

May 8: WEST BROM

May 12: Chelsea

May 15: Crystal Palace

May 23: BRIGHTON

*Premier League copyright; all fixtures are subject to change.