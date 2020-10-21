Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema named player of the week after breaking record

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (left) celebrates scoring her side's second goal of the game with her teammates during the FA Women's Super League match at Meadow Park, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal’s record breaking striker Vivianne Miedema has been voted as The Barclays FA Women’s Super League player of the week after her hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

Miedema broke the WSL goalscoring record with her treble over the Gunners north London rival’s bringing her onto 52 goals in 50 games.

She broke the previous record held by former Manchester City forward Nikita Parris in 60 games fewer.

She is the third Arsenal player to have won the player of the week award after just five weeks of the season played with Jill Roord winning the vote on week two after her performance against West Ham United when she netted a hat-trick and Danielle van de Donk winning last week’s award following her impressive display away at Brighton.

Arsenal won 6-1 thanks to a hat-trick from Miedema a double from Australian international Caitlin Foord and a stunning Katie McCabe early free-kick.

Not just scoring her hat-trick but the Netherlands international also had 36 touches and was key to Foord’s opening goal following on from Leah Williamson’s long pass her movement attracted the Tottenham defence to her instead of Foord allowing the Australian a clean run on goal.

Miedema also became the first player in WSL history to score two first-half hat-tricks as she netted her first against Bristol City last December in an 11-1 victory at Meadow Park.

In such a short space of time Miedema and Foord have developed a good partnership as they understand one another’s game as for Miedema’s hat-trick goal Foord unselfishly played the pass across goal for her to finish.

Manager Joe Montemurro praised the striker on her record breaking performance as he said: “We see from a football perspective week by week the contribution Viv makes as a footballer but I’m blessed and lucky to be a part of her every day scenario.

“She is an amazing person who is there for the team, a team player, I’m blessed to have 23 players that work for each other.”

“The thing that was enlightening was the players injured behind me, their energy and encouragement for the players, and Viv is a part of that, off the ball she is also an amazing person.”