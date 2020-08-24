Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema voted WSL PFA player of the year

Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema has been voted the WSL PFA Bristol Street Motors Fans’ Player of the Year for 2019/20 by football fans across the country.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Miedema topped the Women’s Super League goalscoring charts for 2019/20 as she hit 16 goals for the Gunners as they finished third on a points per games basis.

The Netherlands striker scored 10 with her right foot, four with her left foot and two with her head in the league as she netted a further ten in the Champions League.

Miedema also had a few injury problems to cope with, which makes her achievement even better, and one game that will never be forgotten is the 11-1 victory over Bristol City in December.

She became the first player in WSL history to contribute to 10 goals in a single game when the Gunners demolished the Robins in that famous victory at Meadow Park.

You may also want to watch:

It’s the second consecutive season that Miedema won the Golden Boot award and what is remarkable about her goal tally is that none of her 16 strikes came from the penalty spot.

Miedema also ended the season with the most assists (eight) to show she isn’t just a goalscorer, but one of the most unselfish players in the game.

She also scored two European hat-tricks during the season in both Champions league ties against Slavia Prague as the Gunners won 5-2 away and 8-0 at home.

The 24-year-old faced strong competition for the award from Chelsea trio Bethany England, Guro Reiten and Sophie Ingle, as well as Chloe Kelly of Everton who transferred to Manchester City this summer and Manchester City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck.

Miedema adds this award to the BBC Sport player and young player of the season as well as the Football Writers Association Women’s Footballer of the Year awards she’s picked up this year.

Liz Cope, chief marketing officer of Bristol Street Motors, said: “We are very proud to support the Women’s PFA Bristol Street Motors Fans’ Player of the Month Award. This award is the first of its kind and acknowledges the talent, hard work and determination shown by the players throughout the season.”