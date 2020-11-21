Search

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema pulls out of international duty with hip injury

PUBLISHED: 13:15 21 November 2020 | UPDATED: 13:15 21 November 2020

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (centre) scores her side's first goal of the game during the Continental Cup match at Meadow Park, London.

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema (centre) scores her side's first goal of the game during the Continental Cup match at Meadow Park, London.

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal striker Vivianne Miedema has had to pull out of the Netherlands squad for their upcoming international clashes with World champions USA and a Euro 2022 qualification game with Kosovo.

Miedema has been forced to pull out of Sarina Wiegman’s side with a hip injury and came off for Beth Mead in the second half of the Continental Cup penalty shootout victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

Miedema is the Netherlands record goalscorer scoring 69 goals in 89 appearances for her country an incredible feat for a 24-year-old.

She is already the league’s top scorer this season after hitting the net 10 times in seven outings.

The Dutch national team confirmed the news on Friday that the striker would miss the upcoming fixtures with the USA and Kosovo.

You may also want to watch:

They tweeted: “Vivianne Miedema has to miss the upcoming international match due to a hip injury Victoria Pelova has been called up as her replacement. Get well soon Vivianne Miedema.”

The clash will take place at the Rat Verlegh Stadium in Breda in a repeat of the 2019 Women’s World Cup final on November 27.

It will be the first meeting of the sides since that World Cup final when the USA won 2-0 in Lyon.

Megan Rapinoe’s penalty and Rose Lavelle’s fine run and finish gave the defending champions victory in the second half, after resilient first-half defending from the Dutch

Meanwhile Viktoria Schnaderbeck has pulled out of the Austria squad for their Euro 2022 qualification double header with France in Guingamp on November 27 and Serbia on December 1.

Steph Catley, Noelle Maritz and Jordan Nobbs are still on the Gunners treatment table however Nobbs has been called up to England’s training camp next week while Jennifer Beattie and Lisa Evans made their return from injury in the Continental Cup on Wednesday evening.

Arsenal are next in action against Birmingham City on December 6.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Islington Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

