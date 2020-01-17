Search

Arsenal target PSG defender Kurzawa

PUBLISHED: 09:30 17 January 2020

Layvin Kurzawa (front, centre) lines up for France along with former Arsenal duo Laurent Koscielny and Olivier Giroud before a match in Paris

PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal are working on a deal to sign Paris St Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa.

The PA news agency understands talks between the Gunners and the Ligue 1 giants have progressed past the initial stages.

Arsenal are short on options in defence due to a number of injuries and, if Mikel Arteta is to strengthen his squad during the current transfer window, adding numbers in that area was always going to be a priority.

Kurzawa, 27, is available on a free transfer in the summer when his contract expires but it is believed Arsenal are keen to do a deal to bring him to the Emirates Stadium this month.

Asked about his defensive headaches on Wednesday, Arteta replied: "We are playing with full-backs that are not full-backs.

"They are wingers or central midfielders and could we afford to lose full-backs? No, but we don't have any full-backs."

With Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac both injured, Arteta is likely to have to field young winger Bukayo Saka at left-back against Sheffield United on Saturday.

Tierney had been a long-standing target for Arsenal and was finally recruited in the summer but his first months in north London have been thwarted by fitness issues.

Kurzawa would come in as a challenger to his position, with the France international starting just six league games for PSG so far this season.

Arsenal's original plans had been for a quiet January window but the need for an additional body at the back appears to have changed their outlook.

It remains to be seen if a fee can be agreed between the two sides but it is reported that Arsenal's head of football Raul Sanllehi is in charge of the talks.

Kurzawa has won three Ligue 1 titles, three Coupe de France crowns and a trio of Coupe de la Ligue trophies at PSG, having joined from rivals Monaco in 2015.

