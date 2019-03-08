Search

Arsenal to face Barcelona for Joan Gamper Trophy in final pre-season game

PUBLISHED: 11:58 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:58 21 June 2019

Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny (left) and Barcelona's Lionel Messi battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny (left) and Barcelona's Lionel Messi battle for the ball during the UEFA Champions League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Adam Davy/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal will face Barcelona at the Nou Camp for the Joan Gamper Trophy in their final pre-season game, the club has announced.

The groundsman prepares the pitch before the UEFA Champions League, Round of 16, Second Leg match between Barcelona and Arsenal at the Nou Camp, Barcelona. Picture: Dave Thompson/PAThe groundsman prepares the pitch before the UEFA Champions League, Round of 16, Second Leg match between Barcelona and Arsenal at the Nou Camp, Barcelona. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA

Taking place on Sunday, August 4, the game will kick-off at 7pm UK time, 8pm local time.

Held annually, the match honours Joan Gamper, a founding member, player, and later president of Barca.

The game completes Arsenal's pre-season schedule, which runs as follows:

Boreham Wood, July 6 (Meadow Park, Borehamwood)

You may also want to watch:

Colorado Rapids, July 16 (Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Denver)

Bayern Munich, July 18 (Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson)

Fiorentina, July 20 (Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte)

Real Madrid, July 24 (Fedexfield, Landover)

Lyon, July 28, Emirates Cup (Emirates Stadium)

Angers, July 31 (Stade Raymond Kopa, Angers)

Barcelona, August 4, Joan Gamper Trophy (Nou Camp)

