Arsenal to face Olympiacos in Europa League last-32

PUBLISHED: 12:42 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:42 16 December 2019

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team mates during the UEFA Europa League group F match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Nigel French/PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal will face Olympiacos in the last-32 of the Europa League following the draw in Nyon this afternoon.

The Gunners finished top of Group F and have been rewarded with a tie against the 44-time Greek champions.

Olympiacos dropped into the Europa League after finishing third in their Champions League group behind Bayern Munich and Tottenham Hotspur.

The two teams have faced eath other eight times before, winning four games each, with their most recent encounter in 2015 ending in a 3-0 win for Arsenal thanks to Olivier Giroud's hat-trick.

The dates for both legs of the tie are yet to be confirmed, but the Gunners will travel to Greece for the first leg, with the return leg at the Emirates a week later.

Arsenal will be hoping to go one step further in the competition this year after losing to Chelsea in the final last season.

