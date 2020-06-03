Search

‘Arsenal Together’ will get players, legends, supporters to share love in tough times

PUBLISHED: 09:00 04 June 2020

A lone jogger runs past the Emirates Stadium, home of Arsenal

A lone jogger runs past the Emirates Stadium, home of Arsenal

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal are holding their biggest online gathering of players, legends and supporters tonight (Thursday, 7pm).

The ‘Arsenal Together’ event is being hosted by comedian and Gunners fan Matt Lucas and will be streamed on arsenal.com and the app, as well as the club’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

And it promise an unparalleled line-up of stars and heroes, who will talk about how they fell in love with the club and the players they admired.

The likes of Ian Wright, David Seaman, Lee Dixon, Martin Keown and Alex Scott are set to feature alongside current head coach Mikel Arteta, Hector Bellerin, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Leah Williamson.

And celebrity fans Sir Mo Farah, Dermot O’Leary, Tinie Tempah and Lethal Bizzle will relive their greatest memories too, with a number of other surprises in store for fans.

The evening will also shine a light on the service of key workers during the coronavirus pandemic and aim to raise funds for The Arsenal Foundation’s work in the local community and around the world.

Staff volunteers have clocked up 5,000 miles transporting Camden and Islington NHS Foundation Trust workers to their places of work in Arsenal vehicles, while the club has also delivered 1,000 face screens to Whittington Hospital and Islington Council, 150,000 meals into local communities and pallets of refreshments to NHS key workers at Homerton Hospital.

Arsenal Together is free to watch on the club’s Facebook and YouTube channels and donations can be made to justgivingcom/campaign/ArsenalTogether.

*Lifelong fan Sir Chips Keswick announced his retirement as chairman after seven years late last week.

A member of the board since 2005 he turned 80 in February and said: “It has been an honour to be the chairman of this great football club. Arsenal has always held a special place in my life and that will remain the case.

“I made my plan to retire at the end of this season clear to the board before the global health crisis we are now experiencing.

“I know Arsenal will emerge strongly from this situation and I look forward, like all our supporters around the world, to seeing the team in action as soon as possible.”

