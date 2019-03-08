Arsenal boss Emery delighted with response in north London derby

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette scores his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal boss Unai Emery was delighted with his side's response to earn a point from 2-0 now against rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby.

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (left) and Arsenal's Granit Xhaka battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London. Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane (left) and Arsenal's Granit Xhaka battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

An early goal from Christian Eriksen and a penalty shot finish from Harry Kane gave the Spurs a 2-0 lead but Alexandre Lacazette netted in stoppage time to take a 2-1 score line into the half-time break.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang levelled the score in the 70th minute to earn the Gunners a point at the Emirates Stadium.

"Obviously after 2-0 we can be very proud of our response and the atmosphere we created and how our supporters pushed us to this way after our goal to get the second goal and have chances to score the third," Emery said.

Although the Spaniard felt his side deserved more for their performance but mistakes led to Tottenham's two goals.

"The result, we deserved more. Their movement the second half we controlled better than the first.

"Tactically the first goal is one mistake but because we played that action more with heart than head.

"We had two players trying to win the ball with Harry Kane, we needed to go one to cover.

"The second half we did that work perfect. If you concede one action they have very good players to score."

The boss added: "Really there were two mistakes in the first half and they scored two goals.

"We spoke about that in the dressing room and we learned for the second half and after we were continuing getting in their boxes, taking corners and shots.

"We didn't get the efficiency for scoring the third goal but I think we deserved it."

Midfielder Granit Xhaka brought down Heung-Min Son for the penalty in the 40th minute.

But Emery was keen to still pick out the positives and thought the Swiss International played well.

"In 90 minutes I am very proud of his work. Some mistakes we can have and I want to use to progress and improve. There are more positive things collectively, individually and also with Xhaka for me."