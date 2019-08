Live

Arsenal transfer deadline day LIVE: Tierney close, Luiz fee agreed, Mustafi could go

Alex Iwobi could leave Arsenal on deadline day, while Kieran Tierney, David Luiz and Dayot Upamecano may arrive. Picture: PA Archant

Arsenal have until 5pm today to complete their summer transfer business, and they look set for a busy day. Follow all the Gunners action from deadline day with the Islington Gazette's live blog.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Follow Dan on Twitter @JournoDanM.