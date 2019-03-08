new

Arsenal transfer news: Gunners agree £72 million deal for Lille's Nicolas Pepe

Nicolas Pepe in the shirt of Lille OSC during the match against Olympique Marseille on Friday, January 26, 2019. Picture: Bigmatbasket/Wikimedia Commons Archant

Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign Lille winger Nicolas Pepe in a deal worth £72 million, according to BBC Sport.

The Gunners will pay the fee for the 24-year-old in instalments, with the transfer expected to be completed in the next 24 to 48 hours.

An agreement still needs to be reached between the club and Pepe's representatives - who rejected an offer from Napoli despite the Italian side striking a deal with Lille.

The Ivory Coast winger scored 23 goals for Lille last season as they finished second in Ligue 1.

If the deal is completed, it will break Arsenal's transfer record which currently sits at £55 million for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who joined from Borussia Dortmund last January.