Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
new

Arsenal transfer news: Gunners agree £72 million deal for Lille's Nicolas Pepe

PUBLISHED: 12:50 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:50 27 July 2019

Nicolas Pepe in the shirt of Lille OSC during the match against Olympique Marseille on Friday, January 26, 2019. Picture: Bigmatbasket/Wikimedia Commons

Nicolas Pepe in the shirt of Lille OSC during the match against Olympique Marseille on Friday, January 26, 2019. Picture: Bigmatbasket/Wikimedia Commons

Archant

Arsenal have reached an agreement to sign Lille winger Nicolas Pepe in a deal worth £72 million, according to BBC Sport.

The Gunners will pay the fee for the 24-year-old in instalments, with the transfer expected to be completed in the next 24 to 48 hours.

You may also want to watch:

An agreement still needs to be reached between the club and Pepe's representatives - who rejected an offer from Napoli despite the Italian side striking a deal with Lille.

The Ivory Coast winger scored 23 goals for Lille last season as they finished second in Ligue 1.

If the deal is completed, it will break Arsenal's transfer record which currently sits at £55 million for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who joined from Borussia Dortmund last January.

Most Read

Upper Holloway shooting: Man with ‘gunshot injuries’ to back and buttocks found in Wedmore Street

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov

Man who knifed Holloway mum pushing toddler, 3, in pram pleads guilty to wounding with intent to do GBH

Ismail Musa pleaded guilty to wounding with intent on July 19, after he stabbed a mother in her thigh in Caedmon Road. Picture: Met Police

Upper Holloway shooting: Man shot in his back under arrest on suspicion of GBH

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov

Camden Town Brewery made Arsenal’s official drinks partner – but why wasn’t Islington’s only beer firm Hammerton approached?

Arsenal have picked Camden Town Brewery as their official beer partner for next year. Picture: Arsenal Football Club

Highbury Fields Bandstand told its building will likely be closed down

Members campaign against the 2017 funding cuts. Pictured front, Wilfred Hatchett. Picture: Polly Hancock

Most Read

Upper Holloway shooting: Man with ‘gunshot injuries’ to back and buttocks found in Wedmore Street

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov

Man who knifed Holloway mum pushing toddler, 3, in pram pleads guilty to wounding with intent to do GBH

Ismail Musa pleaded guilty to wounding with intent on July 19, after he stabbed a mother in her thigh in Caedmon Road. Picture: Met Police

Upper Holloway shooting: Man shot in his back under arrest on suspicion of GBH

Whittington Park was still taped off on Tuesday morning. Picture: Kris Milovsorov

Camden Town Brewery made Arsenal’s official drinks partner – but why wasn’t Islington’s only beer firm Hammerton approached?

Arsenal have picked Camden Town Brewery as their official beer partner for next year. Picture: Arsenal Football Club

Highbury Fields Bandstand told its building will likely be closed down

Members campaign against the 2017 funding cuts. Pictured front, Wilfred Hatchett. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal transfer news: Gunners agree £72 million deal for Lille’s Nicolas Pepe

Nicolas Pepe in the shirt of Lille OSC during the match against Olympique Marseille on Friday, January 26, 2019. Picture: Bigmatbasket/Wikimedia Commons

Middlesex secure eight wicket win over Glamorgan in the Vitality Blast

Stevie Eskinazi in batting action for Middlesex (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Gazette letters: The eclipse, St Mary’s Path, protect children from cars and smog and tackling crime

Mavis Pilbeam took this picture of the partial eclipse from her window.

Islington Jobcentre Plus survey: Many people feel disrespected, discriminated against and pressured to take unsuitable work

File image of Jobcentre Plus sign. Picture: Philip Toscano/PA Archive

Pizza and mental health: Free ‘Generation Z’ youth programme at Barnsbury Community Centre off to flying start

Generation Z, youth programme at Barnsbury Community Centre. Pizza making session: from left, participants Adonai Tewelde, eight, Shae Hall, 12, and Kurt Rolands-Jacobs, 10, and Generation Z founder Aneisa Bolton. Picture: Polly Hancock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists