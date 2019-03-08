new

Arsenal transfer news: Gunners agree loan deal for Real Madrid's Dani Ceballos

Spain's Dani Ceballos holds off England's Kieran Trippier during the Nations League match at Benito Villamarin Stadium, Seville. Picture: Nick Potts/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal have agreed a deal to sign Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos on loan for the 2019/20 season.

According to BBC Sport, the Gunners have fought off interest from Tottenham to secure the 22-year-olds signature.

Ceballos - who has made 56 appearances for Real Madrid since joining in 2017 - is expected to fill the void left by Aaron Ramsey following his move to Juventus.

Arsenal are set to face Real in a pre-season friendly tomorrow, and boss Unai Emery was quizzed on the midfielder's arrival.

"We were speaking about the possibility to sign one player on loan and we have different names. The club was working on that," he said.

"Ceballos is a very good player, I know him from Betis at the beginning and also at Real Madrid.

"He played very well with the under-21s, they won with his national team in this competition."