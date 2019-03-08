new

Arsenal transfer rumour round-up: Tierney targeted, Sailba in talks, Ziyech price named and Fraser to stay

Kieran Tierney (left), Hakim Ziyech (middle) and Ryan Fraser (right). Picture: PA Archant

Arsenal have been linked with a number of players over the past week, but could Kieran Tierney, William Saliba or Alexis Claude-Maurice be heading to the Emirates. Read on for your latest rumour round-up.

Emery wants Tierney

Celtic's Kieran Tierney could be heading to Arsenal this summer after being identified by Unai Emery as his top left-back target, according to reports. The Daily Mail are reporting that the 22-year-old could set the Gunners back around £20 million, with a bid expected to be submitted in the coming days.

Emery believes that Tierney - who has won eight trophies in his four years at Celtic Park - has the quality to make the step up from the Scottish Premiership to the Premier League.

Under contract with the Hoops until 2023, Celtic will be keen to keep hold of the left-back, but he may find the lure of Arsenal too strong.

Saliba agrees terms

With Emery keen to shore up his defence, Saint-Etienne centre-back William Saliba could also be heading through the door at the Emirates, if reports in the French press are to be believed.

According to L'Equipe, the 18-year-old defender has agreed personal terms with Arsenal and will sign a five-year-deal, if a fee can be agreed.

Dubbed the 'next Raphael Varane', Saliba - who impressed in his 16 Ligue games last season - would likely rejoin the French side on loan as part of any deal.

Claude-Maurice going elsewhere?

Another French youngster who has been linked with a move to the Emirates is Lorient's Alexis Claude-Maurice.

Last week, Sky Sports News reported that Arsenal were one of 10 clubs chasing the 21-year-old, and even had a £14 million offer rejected.

However, Claude-Maurice prefers a move to Germany, telling L'Equipe: "I want to join Monchengladbach.

"They are a club that focus on young players, there is a good structure, they are playing in the Europa League. I like their project and it suits me."

You may also want to watch:

Carrasco deal collapses

In the Gunners' hunt for a winger, a deal to sign Dalian Yifang's Yannick Carrasco also seems to be off after Arsenal couldn't match the £30 million asking price, according to numerous reports.

Move for Martinelli?

18-year-old Ituano forward Gabriel Martinelli looks likely to be the club's first summer signing, with Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte reporting his £6 million deal is set to be announced over the coming days.

He may not be the only young Brazilian to move to Arsenal this summer, as Tuttomercatoweb are reporting that an offer for Flamengo's 17-year-old star Reinier Jesus - who has been labelled as a 'Kaka clone' - is being prepared.

Hermoso turns down deal

According to Spanish outlet Marca, Espanyol defender Mario Hermoso has turned down a new contract and the club could look to cash in on him this summer to avoid losing him for free in 12 months time.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs, including Arsenal, and while he has a £40 million release clause in his current deal, the price could be cut to make a quick sale.

Ajax name Ziyech price

According to The Mirror, Ajax will demand just over £30 million for the signature of Hakim Ziyech.

The playmaker impressed during the Dutch clubs run to the UEFA Champions League final and has attracted the interest of a number of top European sides, including Arsenal.

The reported fee could be an attractive prospect for Unai Emery, considering his limited transfer budget this summer.

Fraser to stay at Bournemouth

Ryan Fraser has been linked with a move to the Emirates, but Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake issued a lenghty statement confirming he will stay at the Vitality Stadium next season.

"Quite simply, Ryan is a fantastic player and an integral part of our squad," he said.

"We look forward to welcoming Ryan back to us next month after a well-earned break, upon which he can focus on having another standout season for AFC Bournemouth."