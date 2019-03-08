new

Arsenal transfer rumour round-up: Zaha wants move, Tierney bid rejected and Thauvin targeted

Arsenal have been linked with a number of players over the past week, but could Wilfried Zaha, Kieran Tierney, William Saliba or Florian Thauvin be heading to the Emirates. Read on for your latest rumour round-up.

Zaha wants Arsenal

According to BBC Sport, Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha wants to join Arsenal this summer.

Unai Emery would like to sign the winger, but the deal could run into problems.

Testing Celtic's Tierney resolve

Arsenal are reportedly readying a second bid for Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney after seeing their initial offer of £15 million rejected.

The 22-year-old has emerged as Unai Emery's top transfer target over the past week, with the Scottish Sun reporting that the Gunners' opening offer was turned down by the Hoops.

However, the Telegraph claim they will test Celtic's resolve this week with an improved bid of £18m, while a deal could also see Carl Jenkinson move north of the border.

Saliba bid

He might not be the only defender through the door as a deal to sign William Saliba is reported to have taken a step closer to completion.

Last week, L'Equipe stated that the 18-year-old had agreed personal terms with Arsenal, but the Gunners had yet to agree a fee with Saint-Etienne.

However, according to RMC Sport, a £27 million offer has been put on the table, which includes Saliba being loaned back to the French side for next season.

The offer comes after reported interest in the defender from north London rivals Tottenham.

Bid for Serie A star

Another centre-back who has emerged as a target for Arsenal in recent days is Torino's Armando Izzo.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, both the Gunners and Everton are ready to put in offers of around £22 million for the Italian.

The 27-year-old shone in central defence for Torino last season after completing a switch from Genoa, notching up 37 appearances as Walter Mazzarri's side secured a seventh-place finish in Serie A.

Izzo spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport about the rumours, saying: "For now I'm happy. Everyone likes to be courted.

"I have four years left on my contract at Torino, and I want to show my worth.

"I'm honoured to wear Torino's shirt and I will spill blood until the last day I wear it."

And finally, the deal to bring Yannick Carrasco to the Emirates seemed to be off last week, but the saga has now taken another twist.

Carrasco saga continues

Dalian Yifang suspended the Belgian for returning late from international duty, but despite this, his agent Christophe Henrotay, has said the Chinese club don't want to sell the winger.

"There are clubs that would like to sign him," Henrotay told Belgian publication HLN.

"One club submitted a formal offer.

"Other clubs, such as Arsenal, also wanted to do that, but Dalian said he was not for sale."

Thauvin a target?

Marseille are about to have a fire sale to raise funds to comply with financial fair play rules, and according to Sky Sports, Arsenal are chasing one of their stars.

Winger Florian Thauvin flopped at Newcastle during his time in the Premier League, but he has shone back in his native France, scoring 16 Ligue 1 goals last season after bagging 22 the campaign before.

His valuation of £50 million could scupper the deal, but Marseille would take players in exchange.