Arsenal transfer rumours: Ceballos close, new Tierney bid and Everton Soares eyed as Gunners step up summer dealings

Dani Ceballos (left), Kieran Tierney (centre) and Everton Soares. Picture: PA/Clauber Cleber Caetano Archant

With just weeks left in the summer transfer window, it appears Arsenal are about to step up their recruitment drive ahead of the new Premier League season. Read on for all the latest news and rumours.

Ceballos edges closer

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos looked close to a move to Tottenham, but according to Sky Sports Arsenal have stolen a march and are only awaiting the approval of Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane to complete the deal.

On Tuesday, Spanish outlet AS described his move to the Emirates as just 'one step away', with any deal expected to be a loan move without an obligation to buy the Spaniard.

The 22-year-old shone at this summer's European Under-21 Championship, but is out of favour at Real having played just 13 La Liga games last season.

Copa America star wanted

After starring for Brazil in their Copa America triumph, Gremio winger Everton Soares has caught the eye of Arsenal.

The Gunners are interested in the 22-year-old according to Sky Sports and see him as a more financially viable option than Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, but face competition for his signature from Atletico Madrid.

Soares revealed that he has 'an offer on the plate' in a recent interview, but declined to name the club.

Differing reports in Brazil have suggested that an offer from Arsenal is in place, while others state he is set for a medical.

New technical director Edu is believed to be the driving force behind the move and could be key in securing the signing of his compatriot.

Tierney still on the radar.

Celtic have rejected a £25 million offer from Arsenal for full-back Kieran Tierney after concerns over the payment structure of the deal.

Talks are expected to continue between Celtic and Arsenal over the move, which would be a Scottish record.

Saliba nearly there

The saga that is William Saliba's move to Arsenal took another twist, with Tottenham entering the race to sign the French defender.

However, Sky Sports report that no offer was made by Spurs, and the Gunners are now close to completing a deal for the 18-year-old.