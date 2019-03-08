Search

Arsenal transfer rumours: Ceballos close, new Tierney bid and Everton Soares eyed as Gunners step up summer dealings

PUBLISHED: 17:39 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:39 17 July 2019

Dani Ceballos (left), Kieran Tierney (centre) and Everton Soares. Picture: PA/Clauber Cleber Caetano

With just weeks left in the summer transfer window, it appears Arsenal are about to step up their recruitment drive ahead of the new Premier League season. Read on for all the latest news and rumours.

Ceballos edges closer

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos looked close to a move to Tottenham, but according to Sky Sports Arsenal have stolen a march and are only awaiting the approval of Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane to complete the deal.

On Tuesday, Spanish outlet AS described his move to the Emirates as just 'one step away', with any deal expected to be a loan move without an obligation to buy the Spaniard.

The 22-year-old shone at this summer's European Under-21 Championship, but is out of favour at Real having played just 13 La Liga games last season.

Copa America star wanted

After starring for Brazil in their Copa America triumph, Gremio winger Everton Soares has caught the eye of Arsenal.

The Gunners are interested in the 22-year-old according to Sky Sports and see him as a more financially viable option than Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha, but face competition for his signature from Atletico Madrid.

Soares revealed that he has 'an offer on the plate' in a recent interview, but declined to name the club.

Differing reports in Brazil have suggested that an offer from Arsenal is in place, while others state he is set for a medical.

New technical director Edu is believed to be the driving force behind the move and could be key in securing the signing of his compatriot.

Tierney still on the radar.

Celtic have rejected a £25 million offer from Arsenal for full-back Kieran Tierney after concerns over the payment structure of the deal.

Talks are expected to continue between Celtic and Arsenal over the move, which would be a Scottish record.

Saliba nearly there

The saga that is William Saliba's move to Arsenal took another twist, with Tottenham entering the race to sign the French defender.

However, Sky Sports report that no offer was made by Spurs, and the Gunners are now close to completing a deal for the 18-year-old.

Steven Narvaez-Jara: Homerton rapper Unknown T charged with murder over fatal stabbing at Old Street New Year’s party

Steve Frank Narvaez-Arias

Mob ‘armed with machetes’ seen chasing rival group near Essex Road

Police were at the scene off Essex Road on Saturday Picture: PA/Nick Ansell

Islington councillor Gary Poole resigns from Labour Party over alleged ‘failure to deal with antisemitism’

Pictured from left is Cllr Gary Poole, Terry Naylor, Warren Levy. Credit Dieter Perry

Pentonville visiting row as mum slams ‘diabolical’ MoJ for ban on kids seeing dad after she’s allegedly caught smuggling tobacco

Steffanie York and seven-month-old daughter Molly with the letter from HMP Pentonville. Picture: Polly Hancock

Firefighters tackle blaze at Farringdon shop

Firefighters at the scene in Clerkenwell. Picture: @LondonFire

Arsenal transfer rumours: Ceballos close, new Tierney bid and Everton Soares eyed as Gunners step up summer dealings

Dani Ceballos (left), Kieran Tierney (centre) and Everton Soares. Picture: PA/Clauber Cleber Caetano

