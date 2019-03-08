Arsenal transfer rumours: Fenerbache deny move for Mesut Ozil
PUBLISHED: 11:11 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:11 10 July 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Turkish giants Fenerbache have denied reports that they are set to make a move for Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil.
The Istanbul-based club have been linked with an ambitious loan move for the German, whose future in north London is uncertain after a string of subpar performances last season, including an invisible display in the Europa League final.
Fenerbache have refuted these rumours though, releasing a statement on their club website this morning.
"In recent weeks, and especially in the last few days, the necessity of providing information about the claims of Mesut Özil, which is on the agenda, to clarify the situation has arisen," it read.
"Mesut Özil, with his career and stance successfully represents our country abroad, is an important value known with the identity of Fenerbahce.
"However, Fenerbahce does not have an initiative for Mesut Ozil. Under the current economic conditions, such a step is not possible for both parties.
"Our President, Ali Koç, made statements on the subject in the WinWin program held on June 20 and emphasized that this could not be realized in the short term."