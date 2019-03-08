new

Arsenal transfer rumours: Fenerbache deny move for Mesut Ozil

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer PA Wire/PA Images

Turkish giants Fenerbache have denied reports that they are set to make a move for Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil looks dejected after Chelsea's Eden Hazard (not pictured) scores his side's fourth goal of the UEFA Europa League final at The Olympic Stadium, Baku Arsenal's Mesut Ozil looks dejected after Chelsea's Eden Hazard (not pictured) scores his side's fourth goal of the UEFA Europa League final at The Olympic Stadium, Baku

The Istanbul-based club have been linked with an ambitious loan move for the German, whose future in north London is uncertain after a string of subpar performances last season, including an invisible display in the Europa League final.

Fenerbache have refuted these rumours though, releasing a statement on their club website this morning.

You may also want to watch:

"In recent weeks, and especially in the last few days, the necessity of providing information about the claims of Mesut Özil, which is on the agenda, to clarify the situation has arisen," it read.

"Mesut Özil, with his career and stance successfully represents our country abroad, is an important value known with the identity of Fenerbahce.

"However, Fenerbahce does not have an initiative for Mesut Ozil. Under the current economic conditions, such a step is not possible for both parties.

"Our President, Ali Koç, made statements on the subject in the WinWin program held on June 20 and emphasized that this could not be realized in the short term."