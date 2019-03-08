Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter
new

Arsenal transfer rumours: Fenerbache deny move for Mesut Ozil

PUBLISHED: 11:11 10 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:11 10 July 2019

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer

PA Wire/PA Images

Turkish giants Fenerbache have denied reports that they are set to make a move for Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil.

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil looks dejected after Chelsea's Eden Hazard (not pictured) scores his side's fourth goal of the UEFA Europa League final at The Olympic Stadium, BakuArsenal's Mesut Ozil looks dejected after Chelsea's Eden Hazard (not pictured) scores his side's fourth goal of the UEFA Europa League final at The Olympic Stadium, Baku

The Istanbul-based club have been linked with an ambitious loan move for the German, whose future in north London is uncertain after a string of subpar performances last season, including an invisible display in the Europa League final.

Fenerbache have refuted these rumours though, releasing a statement on their club website this morning.

You may also want to watch:

"In recent weeks, and especially in the last few days, the necessity of providing information about the claims of Mesut Özil, which is on the agenda, to clarify the situation has arisen," it read.

"Mesut Özil, with his career and stance successfully represents our country abroad, is an important value known with the identity of Fenerbahce.

"However, Fenerbahce does not have an initiative for Mesut Ozil. Under the current economic conditions, such a step is not possible for both parties.

"Our President, Ali Koç, made statements on the subject in the WinWin program held on June 20 and emphasized that this could not be realized in the short term."

Most Read

Finsbury Park shooting and stabbing: One man knifed in Seven Sisters Road, another shot near Blackstock Road

Police were called to reports of gunshots in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @999london

Finsbury Park stabbing: Man in 60s knifed during Moray Road fight

A man was stabbed in Moray Road on Saturday evening. Picture: Google Maps

Police step up Cally patrols after Toyota driver asked girl, 13, ‘how many boys she had been with’ and if she wanted a lift

North Road. Picture: Google street view

Motorcyclist dies after Seven Sisters Road crash that leaves bike ‘smouldering’ in road

The blazing bike after the deadly crash in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Nick Spence

Legionella at The Bridge Secondary School: Health and Safety Executive allay fears after inspection

The Bridge Secondary School. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Finsbury Park shooting and stabbing: One man knifed in Seven Sisters Road, another shot near Blackstock Road

Police were called to reports of gunshots in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: @999london

Finsbury Park stabbing: Man in 60s knifed during Moray Road fight

A man was stabbed in Moray Road on Saturday evening. Picture: Google Maps

Police step up Cally patrols after Toyota driver asked girl, 13, ‘how many boys she had been with’ and if she wanted a lift

North Road. Picture: Google street view

Motorcyclist dies after Seven Sisters Road crash that leaves bike ‘smouldering’ in road

The blazing bike after the deadly crash in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Nick Spence

Legionella at The Bridge Secondary School: Health and Safety Executive allay fears after inspection

The Bridge Secondary School. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal transfer rumours: Fenerbache deny move for Mesut Ozil

Arsenal's Mesut Ozil celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer

Arsenal Women’s 2019/20 WSL fixtures revealed

Arsenal Women's team celebrate with the FA Women's Super League trophy after the final whistle. Picture: John Walton/PA

EXCLUSIVE: David Seaman reveals reservations over Arsenal’s young stars

Arsenal's Reiss Nelson (left), Eddie Nketiah (centre) and Emile Smith Rowe. Picture: PA

Cricket: Murtagh is star man in Middlesex win

Middlesex bowler Tim Murtagh celebrates taking a wicket (pic Martin Rickett/PA)

North Middlesex succumb to cup foes Stanmore again

Captain Joel Hughes reacts while bowling for North Middlesex (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists