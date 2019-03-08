new

Arsenal transfer rumours: German football expert Daniel Pinder on Markus Schubert

Germany goalkeeper Markus Schubert. Picture: Tim Goode/PA PA Archive/PA Images

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Dynamo Dresden goalkeeper Markus Schubert. Islington Gazette Arsenal reporter Dan Mountney spoke to Daniel Pinder, editor-in-chief for Get German Football, to find out more about the 21-year-old.

What are Schubert's strengths and weaknesses?

"Like Manuel Neuer, Markus Schubert likes to come off his line quickly, but this can also be his downfall. Good in one v one situations, Schubert perhaps needs to improve on his decision making, both to sweep up through balls and to claim crosses. As is the case with most 'keepers, shot stopping is one of his best attributes but if he wants to play under Unai Emery, then he's going to need to work on his distribution."

How did he do last season?

"Markus Schubert played in 31 out of 34 2. Bundesliga games for Dynamo Dresden last season, conceding 43 and keeping nine clean sheets. More often than not he played with a back three and two wing-backs ahead of him under both Maik Walpurgis and Cristian Fiél - Walpurgis & Dresden parted ways in February - and so he would perhaps he would suit Unai Emery's defensive setup given he has more experience playing with a back three as opposed to a four."

Is he viewed as a real prospect in Germany?

"The thing with German goalkeepers is that everyone expects them to be a success. From a young age, 'keepers will always be tipped as the next Manuel Neuer or Oliver Kahn, but the number that come even remotely close to that level is extremely low. Unless you're from Germany, I think people are quick to put a tag like that on goalkeepers. Sure, he's a good shot stopper but at 21, he's got a long way to go. Personally I think it would be wise for Schubert to go somewhere like Schalke, where they're known for producing high quality 'keepers before a move to Premier League football."

Which goalkeeper is Schubert comparable to?

"I would say a little like former Borussia Dortmund stopper Roman Weidenfeller or Schalke's Ralf Fahrmann. Yes, Schubert likes to come off his line but not as often as Manuel Neuer. It's something that still needs work but he has good shot stopping abilities which is probably his best trait."

Do you think he will need a loan move or will he be understudy to Bernd Leno?

"Personally, I think he needs to be playing football in order to progress himself. He'd be a great understudy to Bernd Leno considering the likely departure of David Ospina and retirement of Petr Cech, but he's someone who needs to be playing constantly, and I mean more than being a cup goalkeeper. Whether he signs for Arsenal and then they loan him out is a different matter. You look at goalkeepers from Germany such as Manuel Neuer and Marc-Andre ter Stegen, they all played first team football from a young age - with Schalke's Alexander Nübel, 22, the latest example. I don't think Markus will get that many minutes at Arsenal.

"Should his transfer to Arsenal happen, I'd like to see him loaned out to a club in Germany as opposed to say, the Championship. Whether that's somewhere like Stuttgart or Hannover - he's been linked to Stuttgart - to get consistent football in the 2. Bundesliga again, or a club like Augsburg, Freiburg or Fortuna Düsseldorf, where he would get much more first team minutes in a top European league than he would at Arsenal. In short, he'd be a great understudy to Leno but not playing first team football is likely to halt his progression."

Should Arsenal fans be happy with this signing?

"Identified by Sven Mislintat - whom rarely gets transfers wrong - when he was at Arsenal, fans should be extremely excited. But, as is the case at any top five or six Premier League football club, you're always going to get that pressure to succeed straight away. If Leno gets injured, it's a big ask for Arsenal to rely on a 21-year-old Schubert or Emiliano Martínez, and if after those five or six games he hasn't won over the Arsenal fans, it could be a rocky start to his Arsenal career. Signing Schubert and loaning him out to a Bundesliga club would be the best option for sure but playing him in a high pressure situation could be a gamble."

