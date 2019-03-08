new

Arsenal transfer rumours: Palace star Zaha wants Gunners move as Emery eyes winger

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha during the Premier League match at Selhurst Park, London. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA PA Wire/PA Images

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha wants to join Arsenal this summer and the Gunners are interested in bringing him to the Emirates, according to BBC Sport

Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson (left) and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson (left) and Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

The 26-year-old is keen to leave Selhurst Park, with Arsenal reportedly his preferred destination.

Palace's £80 million asking price could scupper a move though due to the small transfer fund available to Unai Emery.

According to BBC Sport's David Ornstein, Arsenal were optimistic they would have the necessary resources to bring in Zaha, if they had qualified for next season's Champions League.

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture: Nigel French/PA Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha during the Premier League match at the Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth. Picture: Nigel French/PA

Failure to do so has restricted their budget to around £45 million though, meaning they would need to raise funds through player sales.

Palace are also reluctant to sell another of their star players, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka set to join Manchester United.