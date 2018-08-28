New

Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal: Firmino treble smashes sorry Gunners

Andrew Robertson of Liverpool holds off Aaron Ramsey and Ainsley Maitland-Niles of Arsenal in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Arsenal travelled to Anfield to take on Liverpool on Saturday. Read on for Layth Yousif’s match report.

Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal hooks the ball forward in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal hooks the ball forward in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

Unai Emery’s sorry Arsenal lost 5-1 to Liverpool at Anfield.

Sadio Mané of Liverpool defends against Stephan Lichtsteiner of Arsenal in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO Sadio Mané of Liverpool defends against Stephan Lichtsteiner of Arsenal in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

Roberto Firmino grabbed a treble as Jurgen Klopp’s Reds moved nine points clear at the top of the Premier League after routing the outclassed Gunners on Merseyside.

Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal battles with Fabinho of Liverpool in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal battles with Fabinho of Liverpool in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

In the hectic opening stages Ainsley Maitland-Niles notched his first goal for the North Londoners with 11 minutes gone.

Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool has the ball with two Arsenal players down in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool has the ball with two Arsenal players down in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

However a rapid Roberto Firmino brace – the second after a superb individual drive – saw the Reds go 2-1 ahead five minutes later.

Lucas Torreira of Arsenal tackles Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO Lucas Torreira of Arsenal tackles Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

Mo Salah set up Sadio Mane for the home side’s third goal before the Egyptian international slotted home from the penalty spot in first-half injury time.

Firmino then sealed his hat-trick with Klopp side’s second penalty of the match on 65 minutes after Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac was penalised for a foul on Dejan Lovren.

Liverpool are now unbeaten after 20 league games with the trip to Manchester City looming in five days – but with a seven-point advantage over their North-West rivals.

Emery’s Gunners stay in fifth but with one win in four league matches – two points adrift of the coveted top four places.