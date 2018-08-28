Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal: Firmino treble smashes sorry Gunners
PUBLISHED: 19:25 29 December 2018 | UPDATED: 20:32 29 December 2018
©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved
Arsenal travelled to Anfield to take on Liverpool on Saturday. Read on for Layth Yousif’s match report.
Unai Emery’s sorry Arsenal lost 5-1 to Liverpool at Anfield.
Roberto Firmino grabbed a treble as Jurgen Klopp’s Reds moved nine points clear at the top of the Premier League after routing the outclassed Gunners on Merseyside.
In the hectic opening stages Ainsley Maitland-Niles notched his first goal for the North Londoners with 11 minutes gone.
However a rapid Roberto Firmino brace – the second after a superb individual drive – saw the Reds go 2-1 ahead five minutes later.
Mo Salah set up Sadio Mane for the home side’s third goal before the Egyptian international slotted home from the penalty spot in first-half injury time.
Firmino then sealed his hat-trick with Klopp side’s second penalty of the match on 65 minutes after Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac was penalised for a foul on Dejan Lovren.
Liverpool are now unbeaten after 20 league games with the trip to Manchester City looming in five days – but with a seven-point advantage over their North-West rivals.
Emery’s Gunners stay in fifth but with one win in four league matches – two points adrift of the coveted top four places.