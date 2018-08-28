Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded
New

Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal: Firmino treble smashes sorry Gunners

PUBLISHED: 19:25 29 December 2018 | UPDATED: 20:32 29 December 2018

Andrew Robertson of Liverpool holds off Aaron Ramsey and Ainsley Maitland-Niles of Arsenal in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

Andrew Robertson of Liverpool holds off Aaron Ramsey and Ainsley Maitland-Niles of Arsenal in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

Arsenal travelled to Anfield to take on Liverpool on Saturday. Read on for Layth Yousif’s match report.

Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal hooks the ball forward in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOOAaron Ramsey of Arsenal hooks the ball forward in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

Unai Emery’s sorry Arsenal lost 5-1 to Liverpool at Anfield.

Sadio Mané of Liverpool defends against Stephan Lichtsteiner of Arsenal in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOOSadio Mané of Liverpool defends against Stephan Lichtsteiner of Arsenal in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

Roberto Firmino grabbed a treble as Jurgen Klopp’s Reds moved nine points clear at the top of the Premier League after routing the outclassed Gunners on Merseyside.

Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal battles with Fabinho of Liverpool in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOOAaron Ramsey of Arsenal battles with Fabinho of Liverpool in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

In the hectic opening stages Ainsley Maitland-Niles notched his first goal for the North Londoners with 11 minutes gone.

Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool has the ball with two Arsenal players down in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOOGeorginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool has the ball with two Arsenal players down in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

However a rapid Roberto Firmino brace – the second after a superb individual drive – saw the Reds go 2-1 ahead five minutes later.

Lucas Torreira of Arsenal tackles Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOOLucas Torreira of Arsenal tackles Georginio Wijnaldum of Liverpool in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

Mo Salah set up Sadio Mane for the home side’s third goal before the Egyptian international slotted home from the penalty spot in first-half injury time.

Firmino then sealed his hat-trick with Klopp side’s second penalty of the match on 65 minutes after Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac was penalised for a foul on Dejan Lovren.

Liverpool are now unbeaten after 20 league games with the trip to Manchester City looming in five days – but with a seven-point advantage over their North-West rivals.

Emery’s Gunners stay in fifth but with one win in four league matches – two points adrift of the coveted top four places.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Chapel Market pie and mash shop Manze’s set to close for good

An old shot of M. Manze from the late 1970s.

Man wanted over late-night sexual assault in Holloway

Do you know this man?

Ten Things I Still Miss About Arsenal’s Highbury Stadium

The main entrance at Highbury Stadium, London.

Neighbours’ ‘living hell’ as Archway estate is left with no heating – for six months

Islington's Crouch Hall Court estate, N19. Picture: Polly Hancock

Marcel Campbell: King’s Cross man Reece Williams jailed for 12 years over fatal stabbing in Upper Street

Reece Williams.

Most Read

Neighbours express shock after man dies at Wymondham town centre property

Police and ambulance crews were called after concerns for the welfare of a man at a house near the Kings Head Football Field in Wymondham at 4.44pm on Friday. Picture: Simon Finlay

Tributes pour in for ‘genuinely top guy’ who died in a car accident in Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pictures show popular pub’s festive transformation

#includeImage($article, 225)

Crowds and protesters clash at controversial Boxing Day hunt

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norfolk now back on the grid after hundreds of households were left without power on Christmas Day

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Islington Gazette

Arsenal boss Unai Emery after 5-1 Anfield rout against Liverpool: It was difficult

Arsenal manager Unai Emery on the touchline in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal: PLAYER RATINGS

Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal hooks the ball forward in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

Liverpool 5-1 Arsenal: Firmino treble smashes sorry Gunners

Andrew Robertson of Liverpool holds off Aaron Ramsey and Ainsley Maitland-Niles of Arsenal in the Premier League game between Liverpool v Arsenal at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: DANNY LOO

Liverpool v Arsenal: PREVIEW

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action during the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton (pic Gareth Fuller/PA)

Peter Hill-Wood on appointing Arsene Wenger in 1996: ‘Our ambitions are to win a trophy or two...’

Peter Hill-Wood, chairman of Arsenal Football Club stands in front of number 6 Haslemere Avenue, in Hendon, where he unveiled an English Heritage blue plaque to commemorate Herbert Chapman (1878-1934). PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists