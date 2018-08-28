Search

Blackpool 0-3 Arsenal FA Cup third round: PLAYER RATINGS

PUBLISHED: 19:22 05 January 2019 | UPDATED: 19:23 05 January 2019

Arsenal's Joe Willock (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Emirates FA Cup, third round match at Bloomfield Road, Blackpool.PA

Arsenal travelled to Bloomfield Road on Saturday to take on Blackpool in the FA Cup third round, Read on for Layth Yousif’s PLAYER RATINGS

Blackpool:

Mark Howard: 6

Donervon Daniels: 6

Paudie O’Connor: 6.5

Nathan Delfouneso: 6

Jay Spearing: 7

Michael Nottingham: 6

Chris Taylor: 5.5

Armand Gnanduillet: 5

Liam Feeney: 5.5

Callum Guy: 5

Marc Bola: 7

Substitutes:

Harry Pritchard: 6

Christoffer Mafoumbi: 6

..................

Arsenal:

Petr Cech: 7

Carl Jenkinson: 7

Stephan Lichtsteiner: 6.5

Sokratis: 7

Sead Kolasinac: 6.5

Ainsley Maitland-Niles: 7

Mohamed Elneny: 7

Aaron Ramsey: 7.5

Alex Iwobi: 7.5

Joe Willock: 8

Eddie Nketiah: 6

Substitutes:

Alex Lacazette: 7

Bukayo Saka: 7

