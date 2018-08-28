New
West Ham 1-0 Arsenal: PLAYER RATINGS
PUBLISHED: 14:21 12 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:21 12 January 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Arsenal travelled to East London to take on West Ham. Read on for Layth Yousif’s PLAYER RATINGS from the former Olympic Stadium
West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic (left) has a shot on goal during the Premier League match at London Stadium. PA
Leno: 6
Sokratis: 6
Koscielny: 6
Mustafi: 4
Maitland-Niles: 5.5
Xhaka: 4
Guendouzi: 5
Kolasinac: 5.5
Iwobi: 4
Aubameyang: 5
Lacazette: 6
Substitutes:
Ramsey: 5.5 (for Mustafi, 59)
Torreira: 6 (for Xhaka, 59)
Bellerin: 6 (for Maitland-Niles, 69)