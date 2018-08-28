New

Southampton 3-2 Arsenal: PLAYER RATINGS

Southampton's Oriol Romeu (left) and Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal travelled to Southampton on Sunday. Read on for Rosie Tudball’s player ratings.

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi (left) and Southampton's Jan Bednarek battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. PA Arsenal's Alex Iwobi (left) and Southampton's Jan Bednarek battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. PA

Southampton:

McCarthy: 6

Yoshida: 6

Vestergaard: 6

Tagett: 6

Armstrong: 7

Redmond: 7

Romeu: 7

Hojbjerg: 7

Bednarek: 6

Valery: 7

Ings: 8

..........

Arsenal:

Leno: 4

Monreal: 5

Xhaka: 5

Lichtsteiner: 4

Koscielny: 5

Bellerin: 5

Torreira: 6

Guendouzi: 6

Iwobi: 5

Mkhitaryan: 7

Aubameyang: 5