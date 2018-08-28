Search

Southampton 3-2 Arsenal: PLAYER RATINGS

PUBLISHED: 15:51 16 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:02 16 December 2018

Southampton's Oriol Romeu (left) and Arsenal's Henrikh Mkhitaryan battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal travelled to Southampton on Sunday. Read on for Rosie Tudball’s player ratings.

Southampton:

McCarthy: 6

Yoshida: 6

Vestergaard: 6

Tagett: 6

Armstrong: 7

Redmond: 7

Romeu: 7

Hojbjerg: 7

Bednarek: 6

Valery: 7

Ings: 8

..........

Arsenal:

Leno: 4

Monreal: 5

Xhaka: 5

Lichtsteiner: 4

Koscielny: 5

Bellerin: 5

Torreira: 6

Guendouzi: 6

Iwobi: 5

Mkhitaryan: 7

Aubameyang: 5

