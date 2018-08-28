New
Southampton 3-2 Arsenal: PLAYER RATINGS
PUBLISHED: 15:51 16 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:02 16 December 2018
PA Wire/PA Images
Arsenal travelled to Southampton on Sunday. Read on for Rosie Tudball’s player ratings.
Arsenal's Alex Iwobi (left) and Southampton's Jan Bednarek battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. PA
Southampton:
McCarthy: 6
Yoshida: 6
Vestergaard: 6
Tagett: 6
Armstrong: 7
Redmond: 7
Romeu: 7
Hojbjerg: 7
Bednarek: 6
Valery: 7
Ings: 8
..........
Arsenal:
Leno: 4
Monreal: 5
Xhaka: 5
Lichtsteiner: 4
Koscielny: 5
Bellerin: 5
Torreira: 6
Guendouzi: 6
Iwobi: 5
Mkhitaryan: 7
Aubameyang: 5