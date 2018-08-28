New
Manchester City 3-1 Arsenal: ONE-WORD PLAYER RATINGS
PUBLISHED: 18:19 03 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:19 03 February 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Arsenal travelled to the north west to take on Manchester City on Sunday. Read on for Layth Yousif’s ‘ONE-WORD PLAYER RATINGS’ from the Etihad
Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny (second right) celebrates his side's first goal of the game with teammates during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. PA
Manchester City:
Ederson: Untested
Walker: Quiet
Laporte: Assist
Otamendi: Busy
Fernandinho: Metronomic
Gundogan: Booked
Silva: Quality
De Bruyne: Class
Bernardo: Bustling
Sterling: Dangerous
Aguero: Treble
Substitutes:
Jesus: Threatening
..................
Arsenal:
Leno: Embattled
Lictsteiner: Overrrun
Mustafi: Sloppy
Koscielny: Goalscorer
Monreal: Assist
Torreira: Booked
Guendouzi: Eager
Iwobi: Ineffective
Kolasinac: Replaced
Lacazette: Industrious
Aubameyang: Goal-less
Substitutes:
Ramsey: Juve-bound
Suarez: Debut
Mavropanos: Fit-again