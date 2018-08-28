Search

Manchester City 3-1 Arsenal: ONE-WORD PLAYER RATINGS

PUBLISHED: 18:19 03 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:19 03 February 2019

Manchester City's David Silva (centre) in action. PA

Manchester City's David Silva (centre) in action. PA

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal travelled to the north west to take on Manchester City on Sunday. Read on for Layth Yousif’s ‘ONE-WORD PLAYER RATINGS’ from the Etihad

Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny (second right) celebrates his side's first goal of the game with teammates during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester. PA

Manchester City:

Ederson: Untested

Walker: Quiet

Laporte: Assist

Otamendi: Busy

Fernandinho: Metronomic

Gundogan: Booked

Silva: Quality

De Bruyne: Class

Bernardo: Bustling

Sterling: Dangerous

Aguero: Treble

Substitutes:

Jesus: Threatening

..................

Arsenal:

Leno: Embattled

Lictsteiner: Overrrun

Mustafi: Sloppy

Koscielny: Goalscorer

Monreal: Assist

Torreira: Booked

Guendouzi: Eager

Iwobi: Ineffective

Kolasinac: Replaced

Lacazette: Industrious

Aubameyang: Goal-less

Substitutes:

Ramsey: Juve-bound

Suarez: Debut

Mavropanos: Fit-again

