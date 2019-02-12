new

Spurs 1-1 Arsenal: ONE WORD PLAYER RATINGS

Tottenham Hotspur's Kieran Trippier (left) and Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Wembley Stadium, London. PA PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal travelled to Wembley Stadium to take on Spurs in the North London derby. Read on for Layth Yousif’s ONE WORD PLAYER RATINGS

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Tottenham Hotspur's Kieran Trippier (left) and Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Wembley Stadium, London.PA Tottenham Hotspur's Kieran Trippier (left) and Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Wembley Stadium, London.PA

Arsenal:

Leno: 8 – Excellent

Mustafi: 4 - Poor

Sokratis: 8 - Blocks

Koscielny: 7.5 - Reliable

Monreal: 7.5 - Consistent

Guendouzi: 6.5 - Hooked

Xhaka: 7 -

Ramsey: 9 - Goalscorer

Iwobi: 7.5 - Presence

Mkhitaryan: 6.5 - Quiet

Lacazette: 6 - Disappointing

Substitutes:

Torreira: 7 - Five-foot-five

Aubameyang: 5 – Miss

Ozil: 7 - Talented