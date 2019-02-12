Search

Spurs 1-1 Arsenal: ONE WORD PLAYER RATINGS

PUBLISHED: 14:24 02 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:24 02 March 2019

Tottenham Hotspur's Kieran Trippier (left) and Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Wembley Stadium, London. PA

Arsenal travelled to Wembley Stadium to take on Spurs in the North London derby. Read on for Layth Yousif’s ONE WORD PLAYER RATINGS

Arsenal:

Leno: 8 – Excellent

Mustafi: 4 - Poor

Sokratis: 8 - Blocks

Koscielny: 7.5 - Reliable

Monreal: 7.5 - Consistent

Guendouzi: 6.5 - Hooked

Xhaka: 7 -

Ramsey: 9 - Goalscorer

Iwobi: 7.5 - Presence

Mkhitaryan: 6.5 - Quiet

Lacazette: 6 - Disappointing

Substitutes:

Torreira: 7 - Five-foot-five

Aubameyang: 5 – Miss

Ozil: 7 - Talented

