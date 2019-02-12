new
Spurs 1-1 Arsenal: ONE WORD PLAYER RATINGS
PUBLISHED: 14:24 02 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:24 02 March 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Arsenal travelled to Wembley Stadium to take on Spurs in the North London derby. Read on for Layth Yousif’s ONE WORD PLAYER RATINGS
Tottenham Hotspur's Kieran Trippier (left) and Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Wembley Stadium, London.PA
Arsenal:
Leno: 8 – Excellent
Mustafi: 4 - Poor
Sokratis: 8 - Blocks
Koscielny: 7.5 - Reliable
Monreal: 7.5 - Consistent
Guendouzi: 6.5 - Hooked
Xhaka: 7 -
Ramsey: 9 - Goalscorer
Iwobi: 7.5 - Presence
Mkhitaryan: 6.5 - Quiet
Lacazette: 6 - Disappointing
Substitutes:
Torreira: 7 - Five-foot-five
Aubameyang: 5 – Miss
Ozil: 7 - Talented