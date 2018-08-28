Search

Huddersfield 1-2 Arsenal: ONE WORD PLAYER RATINGS

PUBLISHED: 16:51 09 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:56 09 February 2019

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal travelled to west Yorkshire to take on Huddersfield Town on Saturday. Read on for Layth Yousif’s match report from the John Smiths Stadium.

Arsenal:

Leno: 7 - Alert

Maitland-Niles: 7 - Busy

Koscielny: 7 - Involved

Mustafi: 5 - Below-par

Monreal: 7 - Consistent

Kolasinac: 7 - Solid

Torreira: 7 - Metronomic

Guendouzi: 7.5 - Willing

Mkhitaryan: 7.5 Hard-working

Lacazette: 7.5 - Goalscorer

Iwobi: 7 - Strike

Substitutes:

Elneny: Tigerish

Suarez: Keen

Willock: Late-sub

