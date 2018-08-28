New
Huddersfield 1-2 Arsenal: ONE WORD PLAYER RATINGS
PUBLISHED: 16:51 09 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:56 09 February 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Arsenal travelled to west Yorkshire to take on Huddersfield Town on Saturday. Read on for Layth Yousif’s match report from the John Smiths Stadium.
Arsenal:
Leno: 7 - Alert
Maitland-Niles: 7 - Busy
Koscielny: 7 - Involved
Mustafi: 5 - Below-par
Monreal: 7 - Consistent
Kolasinac: 7 - Solid
Torreira: 7 - Metronomic
Guendouzi: 7.5 - Willing
Mkhitaryan: 7.5 Hard-working
Lacazette: 7.5 - Goalscorer
Iwobi: 7 - Strike
Substitutes:
Elneny: Tigerish
Suarez: Keen
Willock: Late-sub