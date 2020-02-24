Arsenal trio named in Netherlands squad for Tournoi de France

Arsenal trio Vivianne Miedema, Danielle Van De Donk and Jill Roord have been called into the Netherlands squad for next month's Tournoi de France.

Jill Roord of Arsenal with a shot on goal during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020 Jill Roord of Arsenal with a shot on goal during Arsenal Women vs Lewes FC Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Meadow Park on 23rd February 2020

Sarina Wiegman's side face Brazil, Canada and the hosts France in the seven-day tournament.

The Oranje start their campaign against Brazil on March 3, before taking on Canada on March 7 and finishing with France on March 10.

The Dutch are also boosted by the return of Lieke Martens to the squad who has been nothing short of sensational since her return from injury at Barcelona.

Former Arsenal defender Dominique Bloodworth has also been included in the squad.

She has helped Wolfsburg to the top of the Frauen-Bundesliga this season playing 13 times and has netted two goals.

Miedema became the record goalscorer for her country last year at the age of just 23 after being handed her debut in September 2013 in a 4-0 win over Albania.

Roord who has been a real success in the Gunners midfield this season and could be set to win her 57th international cap should she feature in all three games.

The former Bayern Munich star signed for Arsenal in May and has made 25 appearances in all competitions so far for the north London club.

Van De Donk who was a hero at last summer's World Cup as the Netherlands reached the final and could win her 63rd cap, having also netted 21 times for her country.

Van De Donk made her debut against Mexico at the City of São Paulo in 2010.

Meanwhile, Gunners right-back Leonie Maier has been included in the Germany squad for the Algarve Cup.

Germany will compete with Norway, Sweden, Italy, Australia, Belgium, Portugal and Denmark for the trophy.