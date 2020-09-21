Arsenal trio nominated for September Barclays FA Women’s Super League awards

Arsenal's Jill Roord (centre) celebrates scoring her side's first goal of the game during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal duo Jill Roord and Vivianne Miedema have been nominated for the Barclays FA Women’s Super League player of the month for September while manager Joe Montemurro has been put up for manager of the month.

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring her side's second goal of the game with team-mate Beth Mead during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London. Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema celebrates scoring her side's second goal of the game with team-mate Beth Mead during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London.

The Gunners have started the season with two big wins over Reading and West Ham United winning 6-1 and 9-1 respectively.

Roord has started the season in sensational form as she has netted hat-tricks in both games bettering her goalscoring record from 2019/20 already.

The Netherlands midfielder also was named as the only women’s player in the DAZN European team of the week after the West Ham game creating history.

Roord is better known for her ability on the ball rather than scoring goals as last season she completed 90 per cent of her passes only Jen Beattie completed more at 91%.

She completed 83% of her long passes, the best long pass completion rate in the Arsenal squad.

Miedema has also kicked off her season in fine form as she has netted four goals during the two games.

The Netherlands international striker has won the Golden Boot in two consecutive seasons scoring 16 in 2019-20 and also went on to register 8 assists.

Miedema has also scored two stunning strikes in both games from range into the top corner.

They will be up against Manchester United’s Scottish International Kirsty Hanson, Brighton and Hove Albion goalkeeper Megan Walsh after two clean-sheets including an outstanding display in a 0-0 draw away to Manchester City and Everton midfielder Izzy Christiansen after the England International scored the winner against Tottenham Hotspur.

Gunners boss Joe Montemurro has also been nominated for the manager of the month after overseeing the wins alongside Everton’s Willie Kirk, Manchester United’s Casey Stoney and Brighton’s Hope Powell