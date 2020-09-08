Arsenal trio receive England training camp call-up

Arsenal trio Leah Williamson, Jordan Nobbs and Beth Mead have all been called up into this months England training camp at St George’s Park.

Phil Neville named a 30 player squad on Tuesday morning as they prepare their long term goals for the home Euro 2021 tournament now in 2022 due to the Coronavirus pandemic and the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Williamson who is very versatile has 17 international caps to her name so far since making her debut against Russia in June 2018.

She made her Women’s world cup debut against Cameroon last summer before scoring her first goal against the Czech Republic in November 2019 in a 3-2 victory.

Box to box midfielder Nobbs holds 63 caps and has netted 6 goals for her country, she has been a key member to the England squad since making her debut in March 2013.

The Stockton native, who captained England at the U17s World Cup in 2008, has been a part of senior team squads at two European Championships and the 2015 World Cup.

Nobbs also netted on her England senior debut as she scored a stunner against Italy at the Cyprus Cup.

Mead has won 25 caps, scoring 8 goals her first coming against Brazil at the SheBelieves Cup in 2019 as England went on to win the trophy.

Former Arsenal youth star Lotte Wubben-Moy has also been called up for the very first time to an England senior camp. The centre back aged 21 is also looking for a new club after leaving the USA where she was playing for North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Lionesses will meet up on Tuesday, September 15 for an intensive training camp at their Burton base. The seven-day camp will also include an 11v11 training game behind closed doors on Friday September, 18.

“This is a critical moment in our development of England Women,” said boss Phil Neville.

“Every camp from now on is aimed at building a team capable of competing for the highest honours in world football, including the prestigious home EURO in 2022 and, ultimately, the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2023.

“It’s important that we offer as many opportunities as possible for some of the country’s best young talent to stake their claim for a place in the senior England squad for this exciting three-year period.

“All of the young talent who have been given their opportunity today are extremely deserving of their senior call-ups, having performed strongly at club level and through England’s development teams. Now is their opportunity to prove themselves at senior international level and I’m excited to see the blend of youthful ambition and senior experience.

“Introducing greater competition for places and providing opportunities for young players to develop is absolutely key to taking England Women to the next level as we begin the long build towards the home EURO and FIFA Women’s World Cup.”

The Squad:

Goalkeepers: Hannah Hampton (Birmingham City), Sandy MacIver (Everton), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Carly Telford (Chelsea)

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Manchester City) Millie Bright (Chelsea), Grace Fisk (West Ham United), Alex Greenwood (N/A), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Abbie McManus (Manchester United), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Millie Turner (Manchester United), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Lotte Wubben-Moy (N/A)

Midfielders: Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

Forwards: Rinsola Babajide (Liverpool), Rachel Daly (West Ham United, loan from Houston Dash), Bethany England (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Alessia Russo (N/A), Ellen White (Manchester City)