Arsenal trio return to Scotland squad for Euro 2022 qualification double header

PUBLISHED: 15:00 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:05 16 November 2020

Arsenal's Kim Little during the FA Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village.

Arsenal's Kim Little during the FA Women's Super League match at Leigh Sports Village.

PA Wire/PA Images

Arsenal’s Scottish trio Lisa Evans, Jennifer Beattie and Kim Little have been called up to the squad for the Euro 2022 qualification double header with Finland and Portugal.

All three players missed the last international break through injuries but Little is back to full fitness after playing the full game in the Gunners 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Sunday while Evans was named on the bench.

Beattie hasn’t played since the 6-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on October 18 at Meadow Park.

Scotland take on Portugal on Friday, November 27 while they take on Finland on December, 1 with a 7.30pm kick-off at Easter Road in Edinburgh.

Scotland go into the matches on the back of a win and a loss in their last double header. A comfortable victory over Albania at Tynecastle was followed by a disappointing 1-0 loss against Finland.

Kerr said: “We’ve already been to a EURO Finals and we want to reach another. This is another step towards achieving that goal and it’s an exciting time.

“Finland are very strong and well organised by my old coach Anna Signeul who I’ve got a lot of respect for.”

She also went on to say: “There is a consistent feel to the squad with Jen Beattie, Chloe Arthur and Kim Little returning to the squad after not playing for Scotland this year.

“Fiona Brown also returns to the fold after recovering from a serious injury after the World Cup last year.

“It’s brilliant to have some of the experienced players back that missed out the last time.

“Kim, Jennifer and Lisa are big characters and they’ve been over the course as well. So having those three back in particular is massive for us.”

Meanwhile Leonie Maier has been named in the Germany squad for their double header with Greece and Republic of Ireland on December 1.

Maier impressed in the Gunners draw with Chelsea on Sunday afternoon so will be going into the international break with confidence.

Maier could face Arsenal teammate Katie McCabe who was named in the Ireland squad last week.

Lia Wälti, Malin Gut and Noelle Maritz have also been included in the Switzerland squad for their crucial tie with Belgium on December 1 with a 4pm kick off time.

